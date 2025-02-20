rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A horse-drawn digger in operation on a (potato) farm run by a French-Canadian, Caribou, Aroostook county, Me.
Save
Edit Image
horseanimalpersonvintagenaturepublic domainlandscapeground
Cattle domestic animal nature remix, editable design
Cattle domestic animal nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661550/cattle-domestic-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Farm in the vicinity of Van Buren, Aroostook County, Me.
Farm in the vicinity of Van Buren, Aroostook County, Me.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506198/farm-the-vicinity-van-buren-aroostook-county-meFree Image from public domain license
Cattle running domestic animal nature remix, editable design
Cattle running domestic animal nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661542/cattle-running-domestic-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Potato farms showing layout of land and buildings, vicinity of Caribou, Aroostook, Me.
Potato farms showing layout of land and buildings, vicinity of Caribou, Aroostook, Me.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502930/photo-image-scenery-trees-forestFree Image from public domain license
Horse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.
Horse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670435/horse-farm-animal-vintage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Farms in the Aroostook County, Me., Oct. 1940 : potatoes
Farms in the Aroostook County, Me., Oct. 1940 : potatoes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508188/farms-the-aroostook-county-me-oct-1940-potatoesFree Image from public domain license
Horse domestic animal nature remix, editable design
Horse domestic animal nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661529/horse-domestic-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Potato farms in Aroostook County, Me.
Potato farms in Aroostook County, Me.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502524/potato-farms-aroostook-county-meFree Image from public domain license
Banished knight fantasy remix, editable design
Banished knight fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665065/banished-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Potato farms in Aroostook County, Me.
Potato farms in Aroostook County, Me.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503171/potato-farms-aroostook-county-meFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Potato farm in Aroostook county, Me., after the potatoes have been harvested
Potato farm in Aroostook county, Me., after the potatoes have been harvested
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506119/potato-farm-aroostook-county-me-after-the-potatoes-have-been-harvestedFree Image from public domain license
Knight's Journey fantasy remix, editable design
Knight's Journey fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664378/knights-journey-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Farms in the vicinity of Caribou, Aroostook County, Me.
Farms in the vicinity of Caribou, Aroostook County, Me.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502105/farms-the-vicinity-caribou-aroostook-county-meFree Image from public domain license
Horse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.
Horse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670068/horse-farm-animal-vintage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Trucks outside of a starch factory, Caribou, Aroostook County, Me. There were almost fifty trucks in the line. Some had been…
Trucks outside of a starch factory, Caribou, Aroostook County, Me. There were almost fifty trucks in the line. Some had been…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502556/photo-image-wooden-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Lion standing animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
Lion standing animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662403/lion-standing-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Children gathering potatoes on a large farm, vicinity of Caribou, Aroostook County, Me. Schools do not open until the…
Children gathering potatoes on a large farm, vicinity of Caribou, Aroostook County, Me. Schools do not open until the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503489/photo-image-person-vintage-natureFree Image from public domain license
Zebra wildlife animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
Zebra wildlife animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661168/zebra-wildlife-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
A starch factory along the Aroostook River, Caribou, Aroostook County, Me.
A starch factory along the Aroostook River, Caribou, Aroostook County, Me.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503575/starch-factory-along-the-aroostook-river-caribou-aroostook-county-meFree Image from public domain license
Zebra animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
Zebra animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661549/zebra-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Farm in the vicinity of Wallagrasse, Aroostook County, Me.
Farm in the vicinity of Wallagrasse, Aroostook County, Me.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506426/farm-the-vicinity-wallagrasse-aroostook-county-meFree Image from public domain license
Lion sitting animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
Lion sitting animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661714/lion-sitting-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Small farms in the southwest, Puerto Rico
Small farms in the southwest, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505975/small-farms-the-southwest-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
Horse Insurance Facebook post template
Horse Insurance Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428727/horse-insurance-facebook-post-templateView license
Workers going home from an afternoon of chopping cotton, Greene County, Ga.
Workers going home from an afternoon of chopping cotton, Greene County, Ga.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506490/workers-going-home-from-afternoon-chopping-cotton-greene-county-gaFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding Instagram post template
Horse riding Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436856/horse-riding-instagram-post-templateView license
Corn field, Ga.
Corn field, Ga.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506708/corn-field-gaFree Image from public domain license
Zebra wildlife animal nature remix, editable design
Zebra wildlife animal nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662397/zebra-wildlife-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Cornshocks in mountain farm along the Skyline Drive in Virginia
Cornshocks in mountain farm along the Skyline Drive in Virginia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503433/cornshocks-mountain-farm-along-the-skyline-drive-virginiaFree Image from public domain license
Black panther wildlife nature remix, editable design
Black panther wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661627/black-panther-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Going to town on Saturday afternoon, Greene County, Ga.
Going to town on Saturday afternoon, Greene County, Ga.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502960/going-town-saturday-afternoon-greene-county-gaFree Image from public domain license
Meerkat African animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
Meerkat African animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661498/meerkat-african-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Going to town on Saturday afternoon, Greene County, Georgia
Going to town on Saturday afternoon, Greene County, Georgia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502043/going-town-saturday-afternoon-greene-county-georgiaFree Image from public domain license
Meerkat animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
Meerkat animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661491/meerkat-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Bill Stagg turning up pinto beans, Pie Town, New Mexico
Bill Stagg turning up pinto beans, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501707/bill-stagg-turning-pinto-beans-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding Facebook post template
Horse riding Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429468/horse-riding-facebook-post-templateView license
Mountain farms along the Skyline Drive in Virginia
Mountain farms along the Skyline Drive in Virginia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502707/mountain-farms-along-the-skyline-drive-virginiaFree Image from public domain license
Medieval king fantasy remix, editable design
Medieval king fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663597/medieval-king-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Harvesting new corn from the field of Jim Norris, Pie Town, New Mexico
Harvesting new corn from the field of Jim Norris, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501567/harvesting-new-corn-from-the-field-jim-norris-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license