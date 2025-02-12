Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonbuildingvintagefactorywaterworld warpublic domainwhiteWhite-hot steel pours like water from a 35-ton electric furnace, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa. The finest quality steels and alloys are produced in these furnaces, which allow much greater control of temperature than other conversion furnaces. The proportion of electric furnace steel is rising steadily, even though this process is the most expensive. "The furnace is tilted for the pouring." 