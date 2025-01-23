Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageleavesplanttreewoodenautumn leavesshadowpersonhouseHouse in Washington, D.C.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 900 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6597 x 4948 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable woodland design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15368203/editable-woodland-design-element-setView licenseLaundry, barbershop and stores, Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503705/laundry-barbershop-and-stores-washington-dcFree Image from public domain licensePumpkin pie blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12377673/pumpkin-pie-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseRow houses, corner of N and Union Streets S.W., Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506058/row-houses-corner-and-union-streets-sw-washington-dcFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal bathroom with bath tub editable mockup, home interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12683146/minimal-bathroom-with-bath-tub-editable-mockup-home-interiorView licenseRow houses, corner of N and Union Streets S.W., Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505412/row-houses-corner-and-union-streets-sw-washington-dcFree Image from public domain licenseBook cover editable mockup, packaginghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12638831/book-cover-editable-mockup-packagingView licenseLaundry, barbershop and store, Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508116/laundry-barbershop-and-store-washington-dcFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn forest walk Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12470850/autumn-forest-walk-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChildren on row house steps, Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508693/children-row-house-steps-washington-dcFree Image from public domain licenseEditable front door autumn wreathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760688/editable-front-door-autumn-wreathView licenseShulman's Market at the southeast corner of N Street and Union Street S.W., Washington, D.C., with a 1931 Chevrolet car…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505592/photo-image-person-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving dessert blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12377705/thanksgiving-dessert-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCar in front of Shulman's Market on N at Union St. S.W., Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502869/car-front-shulmans-market-union-st-sw-washington-dcFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving invitation Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829453/thanksgiving-invitation-instagram-post-templateView licenseRow house or school(), Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506522/row-house-school-washington-dcFree Image from public domain licenseCelebrate Thanksgiving Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829539/celebrate-thanksgiving-instagram-post-templateView licenseChildren in street, Washington, D.Chttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506565/children-street-washington-dcFree Image from public domain licenseHappy autumn Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12470872/happy-autumn-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIn the old fort built by the French, Frederiksted, Saint Croix, Virgin Islandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503239/the-old-fort-built-the-french-frederiksted-saint-croix-virgin-islandsFree Image from public domain licenseModern living room decor mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670559/modern-living-room-decor-mockup-editable-designView licenseShulman's market, on N at Union Street S.W., Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502059/shulmans-market-union-street-sw-washington-dcFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn sale blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543771/autumn-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBuilding of the Department of Health, Education and Welfare, Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508690/building-the-department-health-education-and-welfare-washington-dcFree Image from public domain licensePumpkin soup recipe Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602283/pumpkin-soup-recipe-instagram-post-templateView licenseStreet in a town in the Virgin Islands, Christiansted, St. Croixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506023/street-town-the-virgin-islands-christiansted-st-croixFree Image from public domain licenseScandinavian furniture poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13286143/scandinavian-furniture-poster-templateView licenseStreet corner, Dillon, Mont. Dillon is the trading center for a prosperous cattle and sheep countryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504304/photo-image-blue-sky-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable card envelope, stationery mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709291/editable-card-envelope-stationery-mockupView licenseThe main shopping street, Christiansted, Saint Croix, Virgin Islandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502551/the-main-shopping-street-christiansted-saint-croix-virgin-islandsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable woodland design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15368388/editable-woodland-design-element-setView licenseA square with old houses in an old fishing village, Stonington, Conn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502585/square-with-old-houses-old-fishing-village-stonington-connFree Image from public domain licenseFurniture sale poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13285984/furniture-sale-poster-templateView licenseAn alley-side barbershop in Rapid City, the principal metropolis in far-western South Dakota, within that state's within…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8068210/photo-image-road-public-domain-restaurantFree Image from public domain licenseSurfing lessons poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543217/surfing-lessons-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOutbreak of Cholera in Ashbourne, Derbyshire.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13976100/outbreak-cholera-ashbourne-derbyshireFree Image from public domain licenseJournal idea Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398862/journal-idea-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseParis city architecture cityscape.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13836663/paris-city-architecture-cityscapeView licenseAutumn travel Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11846245/autumn-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFlorence: Palazzo Larderel (Via Tornabuoni), Giov. Ant. Dosio (restored), No. 4755, ca. 1870 – 1880 by giacomo brogihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18937653/photo-image-town-person-classicFree Image from public domain license