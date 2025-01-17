Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageconstructionhandpersonvintageworld warpublic domaingunclothingOperating a hand drill at Vultee-Nashville, woman is working on a "Vengeance" dive bomber, TennesseeView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 930 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9205 x 7134 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHistory & inspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630803/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseOperating a hand drill at Vultee-Nashville, woman is working on a "Vengeance" dive bomber, Tennesseehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506819/photo-image-construction-hand-faceFree Image from public domain licenseViolence kills peace grows quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630807/violence-kills-peace-grows-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseDrilling horizontal stabilizers: operating a hand drill, this woman worker at Vultee-Nashville is shown working on the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504779/photo-image-hand-plane-faceFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction services Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10759474/construction-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAn A-20 bomber being riveted by a woman worker at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506771/photo-image-construction-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licenseSay No to war blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395453/say-war-blog-banner-templateView licenseRiveting team working on the cockpit shell of a B-25 i.e. C-47 bomber at the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505632/photo-image-construction-plant-airplaneFree Image from public domain licenseViolence kills peace grows quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640595/violence-kills-peace-grows-quote-instagram-post-templateView licensePart of the cowling for one of the motors for a B-25 bomber is assembled in the engine department of North American…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502132/photo-image-plant-airplane-personFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640807/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseCapping and inspecting tubing: two women are shown capping and inspecting tubing which goes into the manufacture of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503427/photo-image-plane-people-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641362/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView licenseWorking on a "Vengeance" dive bomber, Vultee Aircraft Inc., Nashville, Tennesseehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506105/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641406/d-day-heroes-instagram-post-templateView licenseTwo women workers are shown capping and inspecting tubing which goes into the manufacture of the "Vengeance" (A-31) dive…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503900/photo-image-plane-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseMake love not war quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640610/make-love-not-war-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseThis woman worker at the Vultee-Nashville is shown making final adjustments in the wheel well of an inner wing before the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503346/photo-image-airplane-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable sci-fi nostalgia air brush design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15140012/editable-sci-fi-nostalgia-air-brush-design-element-setView licenseWomen workers install fixtures and assemblies to a tail fuselage section of a B-17 bomber at the Douglas Aircraft Company…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503199/photo-image-construction-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640798/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView licenseMen and women make efficient operating teams on riveting and other jobs at the Douglas Aircraft plant, Long Beach, Calif.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506202/photo-image-construction-plant-planeFree Image from public domain licenseMilitary service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539866/military-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA wing brace assembly for a B-25 bomber is prepared for the assembly line of an aircraft plant, North American Aviation…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503128/photo-image-construction-hand-plantFree Image from public domain licenseStrong girls united poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719914/strong-girls-united-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licenseWomen are trained as engine mechanics in thorough Douglas training methods, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505255/photo-image-construction-person-beachFree Image from public domain licenseLife quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631981/life-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseTwo assembly line workers at the Long Beach, Calif., plant of Douglas Aircraft Company enjoy a well-earned lunch period…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503773/photo-image-background-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licenseRegret quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632484/regret-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseA candid view of one of the women workers touching up the U.S. Army Air Forces insignia on the side of the fuselage of a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505742/photo-image-person-sports-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEmpowering women poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11490106/empowering-women-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseOperating a hand drill at Vultee-Nashville, woman is working on a "Vengeance" dive bomber, Tennesseehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506131/photo-image-hand-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseWomen of power, editable flyer template for brandinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719350/women-power-editable-flyer-template-for-brandingView licenseThe careful hands of women are trained in precise aircraft engine installation duties at Douglas Aircraft Company, Long…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503836/photo-image-hands-airplane-personFree Image from public domain licenseWomen of power poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720213/women-power-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licenseWomen become skilled shop technicians after careful training in the school at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant, Long…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503789/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943961/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseProduction of B-24 bombers and C-87 transports, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texas. Cabbie Coleman, former…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506605/photo-image-construction-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseBlack lives matter quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685674/black-lives-matter-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseWoman at work on motor, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506678/woman-work-motor-douglas-aircraft-company-long-beach-califFree Image from public domain license