Operating a hand drill at Vultee-Nashville, woman is working on a "Vengeance" dive bomber, Tennessee
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
Operating a hand drill at Vultee-Nashville, woman is working on a "Vengeance" dive bomber, Tennessee
Violence kills peace grows quote Facebook story template
Drilling horizontal stabilizers: operating a hand drill, this woman worker at Vultee-Nashville is shown working on the…
Construction services Instagram post template, editable text
An A-20 bomber being riveted by a woman worker at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.
Say No to war blog banner template
Riveting team working on the cockpit shell of a B-25 i.e. C-47 bomber at the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…
Violence kills peace grows quote Instagram post template
Part of the cowling for one of the motors for a B-25 bomber is assembled in the engine department of North American…
Memorial day Instagram post template
Capping and inspecting tubing: two women are shown capping and inspecting tubing which goes into the manufacture of the…
D-Day invasion Instagram post template
Working on a "Vengeance" dive bomber, Vultee Aircraft Inc., Nashville, Tennessee
D-Day heroes Instagram post template
Two women workers are shown capping and inspecting tubing which goes into the manufacture of the "Vengeance" (A-31) dive…
Make love not war quote Instagram post template
This woman worker at the Vultee-Nashville is shown making final adjustments in the wheel well of an inner wing before the…
Editable sci-fi nostalgia air brush design element set
Women workers install fixtures and assemblies to a tail fuselage section of a B-17 bomber at the Douglas Aircraft Company…
D-Day invasion Instagram post template
Men and women make efficient operating teams on riveting and other jobs at the Douglas Aircraft plant, Long Beach, Calif.…
Military service Instagram post template, editable text
A wing brace assembly for a B-25 bomber is prepared for the assembly line of an aircraft plant, North American Aviation…
Strong girls united poster template, editable advertisement
Women are trained as engine mechanics in thorough Douglas training methods, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
Life quote Facebook story template
Two assembly line workers at the Long Beach, Calif., plant of Douglas Aircraft Company enjoy a well-earned lunch period…
Regret quote Facebook story template
A candid view of one of the women workers touching up the U.S. Army Air Forces insignia on the side of the fuselage of a…
Empowering women poster template, editable text & design
Operating a hand drill at Vultee-Nashville, woman is working on a "Vengeance" dive bomber, Tennessee
Women of power, editable flyer template for branding
The careful hands of women are trained in precise aircraft engine installation duties at Douglas Aircraft Company, Long…
Women of power poster template, editable advertisement
Women become skilled shop technicians after careful training in the school at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant, Long…
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
Production of B-24 bombers and C-87 transports, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texas. Cabbie Coleman, former…
Black lives matter quote Instagram post template
Woman at work on motor, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
