Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImageplantplanewoodenpersonmanvintagefurnituredesignMembers of the experimental staff at the North American Aviation, Inc., plant, observe wind tunnel tests on an accurate scale model of the B-25 ("Billy Mitchell") bomber, Inglewood, Calif. 