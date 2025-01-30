rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Members of the experimental staff at the North American Aviation, Inc., plant, observe wind tunnel tests on an accurate…
Save
Edit Image
plantplanewoodenpersonmanvintagefurnituredesign
Diverse business meeting, editable white design
Diverse business meeting, editable white design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10168024/diverse-business-meeting-editable-white-designView license
An experimental scale model of the B-25 plane is prepared for wind tunnel tests in the plant of the North American Aviation…
An experimental scale model of the B-25 plane is prepared for wind tunnel tests in the plant of the North American Aviation…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506780/photo-image-plant-plane-woodenFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business meeting png, transparent background
Diverse business meeting png, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10160659/diverse-business-meeting-png-transparent-backgroundView license
Employees on the "Sunshine" assembly line at North American's plant put the finishing touches on another B-25 bomber…
Employees on the "Sunshine" assembly line at North American's plant put the finishing touches on another B-25 bomber…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503340/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business meeting, editable blue design
Diverse business meeting, editable blue design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10168025/diverse-business-meeting-editable-blue-designView license
An employee in the drill-press section of North American's huge machine shop runs mounting holes in a large dural casting…
An employee in the drill-press section of North American's huge machine shop runs mounting holes in a large dural casting…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504620/photo-image-plant-plane-faceFree Image from public domain license
Wooden architecture poster template
Wooden architecture poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038873/wooden-architecture-poster-templateView license
Huge drop hammers work day and night forming sheet metal parts for United Nations bombers and fighters at the North American…
Huge drop hammers work day and night forming sheet metal parts for United Nations bombers and fighters at the North American…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506911/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain license
International partnership, business deals collage, editable design
International partnership, business deals collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11919133/international-partnership-business-deals-collage-editable-designView license
Bomb bay gasoline tanks for long flights of B-25 bombers await assembly in the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…
Bomb bay gasoline tanks for long flights of B-25 bombers await assembly in the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508208/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone png, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone png, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9587922/man-holding-megaphone-png-editable-social-media-remixed-rawpixelView license
Clerk in one of the stock rooms of North American Aviation, Inc., checking to see if the proper numbers of parts were…
Clerk in one of the stock rooms of North American Aviation, Inc., checking to see if the proper numbers of parts were…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505755/photo-image-plant-plane-faceFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9584774/man-holding-megaphone-editable-social-media-remixed-rawpixelView license
A nose wheel and landing gear assembly for a B-25 bomber under construction in a western aircraft plant, North American…
A nose wheel and landing gear assembly for a B-25 bomber under construction in a western aircraft plant, North American…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502148/photo-image-background-construction-plantFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9584752/man-holding-megaphone-editable-social-media-remixed-rawpixelView license
A young woman employee of North American Aviation, Incorporated, working over the landing gear mechanism of a P-51 fighter…
A young woman employee of North American Aviation, Incorporated, working over the landing gear mechanism of a P-51 fighter…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505686/photo-image-plane-person-darkFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9587849/man-holding-megaphone-editable-social-media-remixed-rawpixelView license
Riveting team working on the cockpit shell of a B-25 i.e. C-47 bomber at the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…
Riveting team working on the cockpit shell of a B-25 i.e. C-47 bomber at the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505632/photo-image-construction-plant-airplaneFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9584722/man-holding-megaphone-editable-social-media-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505628/photo-image-person-building-manFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone png, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone png, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9584781/man-holding-megaphone-png-editable-social-media-remixed-rawpixelView license
Making wiring assemblies at a junction box on the fire wall for the right engine of a B-25 bomber, North American Aviation…
Making wiring assemblies at a junction box on the fire wall for the right engine of a B-25 bomber, North American Aviation…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506107/photo-image-fire-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9507143/man-holding-megaphone-editable-social-media-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mounting motor on a Fairfax B-25 bomber, at North American Aviation, Inc., plant in Inglewood, Calif.
Mounting motor on a Fairfax B-25 bomber, at North American Aviation, Inc., plant in Inglewood, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503736/photo-image-plant-airplane-personFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554883/man-holding-megaphone-editable-social-media-remixed-rawpixelView license
An experimental scale model of the B-25 plane is prepared for wind tunnel tests in the plant of North American Aviation…
An experimental scale model of the B-25 plane is prepared for wind tunnel tests in the plant of North American Aviation…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504949/photo-image-construction-plant-planeFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9587898/man-holding-megaphone-editable-social-media-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503757/photo-image-airplane-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9587826/man-holding-megaphone-editable-social-media-remixed-rawpixelView license
Employees at North American Aviation, Incorporated, assembling the cowling on Allison motors for the P-51 fighter planes…
Employees at North American Aviation, Incorporated, assembling the cowling on Allison motors for the P-51 fighter planes…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504142/photo-image-planes-people-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Children looking at globe, travel editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Children looking at globe, travel editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9451075/children-looking-globe-travel-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Part of the cowling for one of the motors for a B-25 bomber is assembled in the engine department of North American…
Part of the cowling for one of the motors for a B-25 bomber is assembled in the engine department of North American…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502132/photo-image-plant-airplane-personFree Image from public domain license
Man explaining to team
Man explaining to team
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915187/man-explaining-teamView license
P-51 "Mustang" fighter in flight, Inglewood, Calif. The "Mustang", built by North American Aviation, Incorporated, is the…
P-51 "Mustang" fighter in flight, Inglewood, Calif. The "Mustang", built by North American Aviation, Incorporated, is the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507998/photo-image-plane-sky-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Businessman typing laptop background, airplane window illustration, editable design
Businessman typing laptop background, airplane window illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11972520/png-activity-adult-airplane-windowView license
Students at Washington High School at class, training for specific contributions to the war effort, Los Angeles, Calif.
Students at Washington High School at class, training for specific contributions to the war effort, Los Angeles, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503804/photo-image-airplane-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Children looking at globe, travel editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Children looking at globe, travel editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454361/children-looking-globe-travel-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
A fast, hard-hitting new A-20 i.e., B-25 attack bomber is brought for a test hop to the flight line at the Long Beach…
A fast, hard-hitting new A-20 i.e., B-25 attack bomber is brought for a test hop to the flight line at the Long Beach…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506078/photo-image-plant-airplane-personFree Image from public domain license
Businessman typing laptop background, airplane window illustration, editable design
Businessman typing laptop background, airplane window illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11972522/png-activity-adult-airplane-windowView license
Switch boxes on the firewalls of B-25 bombers are assembled by women workers at North American Aviation, Inc.'s Inglewood…
Switch boxes on the firewalls of B-25 bombers are assembled by women workers at North American Aviation, Inc.'s Inglewood…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506327/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain license