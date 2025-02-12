rawpixel
Manufacture of self-sealing gas tanks, Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Akron, Ohio
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943961/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Electronics technician, Goodyear Aircraft Corp., Akron, Ohio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503534/electronics-technician-goodyear-aircraft-corp-akron-ohioFree Image from public domain license
Working women poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView license
Formerly an aircraft dock, this huge building -- thought to be the largest in the world with no interior supports -- is now…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505751/photo-image-plant-american-flag-skyFree Image from public domain license
Stand for peace, woman protest remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944750/stand-for-peace-woman-protest-remix-editable-designView license
Operating a hand drill at North American Aviation, Inc., a woman is working in the control surface department assembling a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503955/photo-image-hand-plane-faceFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
This sheet of synthetic rubber coming off the rolling mill at the plant is now ready for drying, B.F. Goodrich Co., Akron…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504271/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
D-Day heroes poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView license
A noontime rest for a full-fledged assembly worker at the Long Beach, Calif., plant of Douglas Aircraft Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508473/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Poetry quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631455/poetry-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Men and women make efficient operating teams on riveting and other jobs at the Douglas Aircraft plant, Long Beach, Calif.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506202/photo-image-construction-plant-planeFree Image from public domain license
World peace day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511643/world-peace-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Girl worker at lunch also absorbing California sunshine, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502126/photo-image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
No more war Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956225/more-war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lunchtime brings a few minutes of rest for these women workers of the assembly line at Douglas Aircraft Company's plant…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503262/photo-image-background-plant-planeFree Image from public domain license
Anzac day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640325/anzac-day-poster-templateView license
Women war workers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508674/women-war-workersFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641405/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Annette del Sur publicizing salvage campaign in yard of Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508238/photo-image-background-face-peopleFree Image from public domain license
No to war poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11954904/war-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Operating a hand drill at Vultee-Nashville, woman is working on a "Vengeance" dive bomber, Tennessee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506131/photo-image-hand-face-peopleFree Image from public domain license
D-Day invasion poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641208/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView license
Woman machinist, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506810/woman-machinist-douglas-aircraft-company-long-beach-califFree Image from public domain license
Stand for peace, woman protest remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944737/stand-for-peace-woman-protest-remix-editable-designView license
Annette del Sur publicizing salvage campaign in yard of Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505600/photo-image-face-wooden-personFree Image from public domain license
Violence kills peace grows quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630807/violence-kills-peace-grows-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Women become skilled shop technicians after careful training in the school at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant, Long…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503789/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain license
Stand for peace, woman protest remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943675/stand-for-peace-woman-protest-remix-editable-designView license
Two women employees of North American Aviation, Incorporated, assembling a section of a wing for a P-51 fighter plane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506218/photo-image-plane-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Thanks for serving Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640984/thanks-for-serving-instagram-post-templateView license
Carefully trained women inspectors check and inspect cargo transport innerwings before they are assembled on the fuselage…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503567/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain license
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911095/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Synthetic rubber (Ameripol). Carefully selected soap is used in the making of solutions used during the manufacture of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307090/image-plant-person-technologyFree Image from public domain license
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630803/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Punching rivet holes in a frame member for a B-25 bomber, the plant of North American Aviation, Inc., Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508653/photo-image-plant-face-frameFree Image from public domain license
Stand for peace, woman protest remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943662/stand-for-peace-woman-protest-remix-editable-designView license
Women are trained as engine mechanics in thorough Douglas training methods, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505255/photo-image-construction-person-beachFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639999/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Blast furnaces and iron ore at the Carnegie-Illinois Steel Corporation mills, Etna, Pennsylvania
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508193/photo-image-plant-building-smokeFree Image from public domain license