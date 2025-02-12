Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartmansmokevintageworld warpublic domainGas welding a joint in a line of spiral pipe at the TVA's new Douglas Dam on the French Broad River, Tenn. This dam will be 161 feet high and 1,682 feet long, with a 31,600-acre reservoir area extending 43 miles upstream. With a useful storage capacity of approximately 1,330,000 acre-feet, this reservoir will make possible the addition of nearly 100,000 kw. of continuous power to the TVA system in dry years and almost 170,000 kw. in the average yearView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 970 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7387 x 9134 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseA carpenter at the TVA's new Douglas dam on the French Broad River, Tenn. This dam will be 161 feet high and 1,682 feet ong…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506260/photo-image-background-clouds-blue-skyFree Image from public domain licenseMake love not war Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451318/make-love-not-war-instagram-post-templateView licenseTennessee Valley Authority. Construction of Douglas Dam. A bucket man at TVA's new Douglas Dam on the French Broad River.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240028/photo-image-person-art-crossFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseTennessee Valley Authority. Construction of Douglas Dam. A carpenter at the TVA's new Douglas Dam on the French Broad River.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239830/photo-image-cloud-person-skyFree Image from public domain licenseHiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGenerator works at the winding of a generator stator in a new addition to TVA's hydroelectric plant at Wilson Dam, Sheffield…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506192/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseCall for peace Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451296/call-for-peace-instagram-post-templateView licenseEight generator units in the generator room of a new addition to TVA's hydroelectric plant at Wilson Dam, Sheffield…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506728/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseRegret quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632484/regret-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseChecking the alignment of a turbine shaft at the top of the guide bearing in TVA's hydroelectric plant, Watts Bar Dam, Tenn.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503329/photo-image-construction-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseHiring blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508477/hiring-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWelder at work on Douglas Dam, Tenn. (TVA)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505715/welder-work-douglas-dam-tenn-tvaFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640849/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseGenerator hall of the powerhouse, Chickamauga Dam, Tenn. The dam, located near Chattanooga, 471 miles above the mouth of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503760/photo-image-vintage-furniture-waterFree Image from public domain licenseShopping time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723802/shopping-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTightening a nut on a guide vane operating seromotor in TVA's hydroelectric plant, Watts Bar Dam, Tennessee. Located 530…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508181/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWorld no tobacco day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571774/world-tobacco-day-poster-templateView licenseInsulators and transmission wires in the switchyard of the TVA's Chickamauga Dam, located near Chattanooga, 471 miles above…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504108/photo-image-cloud-sky-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587479/vote-now-instagram-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSection of one of the switchyards from which high tension lines carry current generated at TVA's Wilson Dam hydroelectric…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503228/photo-image-grid-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926857/hiring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTennessee Valley Authority power and conservation. Fort Loudoun Dam construction. Workmen opening valve on a new pipeline of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12306980/image-hand-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseWorld peace day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777296/world-peace-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseCrane operator at TVA's Douglas Dam, Tennesseehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503784/crane-operator-tvas-douglas-dam-tennesseeFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571935/smoking-kills-poster-templateView licenseCarpenter at work on Douglas Dam, Tennessee (TVA)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505619/carpenter-work-douglas-dam-tennessee-tvaFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640777/d-day-anniversary-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseTruck driver at TVA's Douglas Dam, Tennesseehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508176/truck-driver-tvas-douglas-dam-tennesseeFree Image from public domain licenseHumanitarian day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466704/humanitarian-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseConstruction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507082/construction-work-the-tvas-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038938/war-blog-banner-templateView licenseConstruction at Douglas Dam (TVA), Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506738/construction-douglas-dam-tva-tennFree Image from public domain licenseMilitary service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11849287/military-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseConstruction at TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502138/construction-tvas-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain licenseJuly 4th celebration poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723257/png-4th-july-poster-1918-americaView licenseTennessee Valley Authority. Wilson Dam hydroelectric plant construction. A partly completed stator for one of the generator…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307665/image-plant-factory-waterFree Image from public domain licenseArtisan grocer Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616316/artisan-grocer-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license"Big Pete" Ramagos, rigger at work on dam (TVA) Douglas Dam, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506782/big-pete-ramagos-rigger-work-dam-tva-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain license