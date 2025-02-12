rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Gas welding a joint in a line of spiral pipe at the TVA's new Douglas Dam on the French Broad River, Tenn. This dam will be…
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartmansmokevintageworld warpublic domain
History quote Facebook story template
History quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
A carpenter at the TVA's new Douglas dam on the French Broad River, Tenn. This dam will be 161 feet high and 1,682 feet ong…
A carpenter at the TVA's new Douglas dam on the French Broad River, Tenn. This dam will be 161 feet high and 1,682 feet ong…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506260/photo-image-background-clouds-blue-skyFree Image from public domain license
Make love not war Instagram post template
Make love not war Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451318/make-love-not-war-instagram-post-templateView license
Tennessee Valley Authority. Construction of Douglas Dam. A bucket man at TVA's new Douglas Dam on the French Broad River.…
Tennessee Valley Authority. Construction of Douglas Dam. A bucket man at TVA's new Douglas Dam on the French Broad River.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240028/photo-image-person-art-crossFree Image from public domain license
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Tennessee Valley Authority. Construction of Douglas Dam. A carpenter at the TVA's new Douglas Dam on the French Broad River.…
Tennessee Valley Authority. Construction of Douglas Dam. A carpenter at the TVA's new Douglas Dam on the French Broad River.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239830/photo-image-cloud-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Generator works at the winding of a generator stator in a new addition to TVA's hydroelectric plant at Wilson Dam, Sheffield…
Generator works at the winding of a generator stator in a new addition to TVA's hydroelectric plant at Wilson Dam, Sheffield…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506192/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Call for peace Instagram post template
Call for peace Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451296/call-for-peace-instagram-post-templateView license
Eight generator units in the generator room of a new addition to TVA's hydroelectric plant at Wilson Dam, Sheffield…
Eight generator units in the generator room of a new addition to TVA's hydroelectric plant at Wilson Dam, Sheffield…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506728/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Regret quote Facebook story template
Regret quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632484/regret-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Checking the alignment of a turbine shaft at the top of the guide bearing in TVA's hydroelectric plant, Watts Bar Dam, Tenn.…
Checking the alignment of a turbine shaft at the top of the guide bearing in TVA's hydroelectric plant, Watts Bar Dam, Tenn.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503329/photo-image-construction-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Hiring blog banner template, editable text
Hiring blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508477/hiring-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Welder at work on Douglas Dam, Tenn. (TVA)
Welder at work on Douglas Dam, Tenn. (TVA)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505715/welder-work-douglas-dam-tenn-tvaFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640849/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Generator hall of the powerhouse, Chickamauga Dam, Tenn. The dam, located near Chattanooga, 471 miles above the mouth of the…
Generator hall of the powerhouse, Chickamauga Dam, Tenn. The dam, located near Chattanooga, 471 miles above the mouth of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503760/photo-image-vintage-furniture-waterFree Image from public domain license
Shopping time Instagram post template, editable text
Shopping time Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723802/shopping-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Tightening a nut on a guide vane operating seromotor in TVA's hydroelectric plant, Watts Bar Dam, Tennessee. Located 530…
Tightening a nut on a guide vane operating seromotor in TVA's hydroelectric plant, Watts Bar Dam, Tennessee. Located 530…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508181/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain license
World no tobacco day poster template
World no tobacco day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571774/world-tobacco-day-poster-templateView license
Insulators and transmission wires in the switchyard of the TVA's Chickamauga Dam, located near Chattanooga, 471 miles above…
Insulators and transmission wires in the switchyard of the TVA's Chickamauga Dam, located near Chattanooga, 471 miles above…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504108/photo-image-cloud-sky-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vote now Instagram poster template, editable text and design
Vote now Instagram poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587479/vote-now-instagram-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Section of one of the switchyards from which high tension lines carry current generated at TVA's Wilson Dam hydroelectric…
Section of one of the switchyards from which high tension lines carry current generated at TVA's Wilson Dam hydroelectric…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503228/photo-image-grid-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Hiring Instagram post template, editable text
Hiring Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926857/hiring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Tennessee Valley Authority power and conservation. Fort Loudoun Dam construction. Workmen opening valve on a new pipeline of…
Tennessee Valley Authority power and conservation. Fort Loudoun Dam construction. Workmen opening valve on a new pipeline of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12306980/image-hand-person-manFree Image from public domain license
World peace day Instagram post template
World peace day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777296/world-peace-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Crane operator at TVA's Douglas Dam, Tennessee
Crane operator at TVA's Douglas Dam, Tennessee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503784/crane-operator-tvas-douglas-dam-tennesseeFree Image from public domain license
Smoking kills poster template
Smoking kills poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571935/smoking-kills-poster-templateView license
Carpenter at work on Douglas Dam, Tennessee (TVA)
Carpenter at work on Douglas Dam, Tennessee (TVA)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505619/carpenter-work-douglas-dam-tennessee-tvaFree Image from public domain license
D-Day anniversary festival Instagram post template
D-Day anniversary festival Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640777/d-day-anniversary-festival-instagram-post-templateView license
Truck driver at TVA's Douglas Dam, Tennessee
Truck driver at TVA's Douglas Dam, Tennessee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508176/truck-driver-tvas-douglas-dam-tennesseeFree Image from public domain license
Humanitarian day Instagram post template, editable text
Humanitarian day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466704/humanitarian-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.
Construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507082/construction-work-the-tvas-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain license
No to war blog banner template
No to war blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038938/war-blog-banner-templateView license
Construction at Douglas Dam (TVA), Tenn.
Construction at Douglas Dam (TVA), Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506738/construction-douglas-dam-tva-tennFree Image from public domain license
Military service Instagram post template, editable text
Military service Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11849287/military-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Construction at TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.
Construction at TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502138/construction-tvas-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain license
July 4th celebration poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
July 4th celebration poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723257/png-4th-july-poster-1918-americaView license
Tennessee Valley Authority. Wilson Dam hydroelectric plant construction. A partly completed stator for one of the generator…
Tennessee Valley Authority. Wilson Dam hydroelectric plant construction. A partly completed stator for one of the generator…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307665/image-plant-factory-waterFree Image from public domain license
Artisan grocer Instagram post template, editable text
Artisan grocer Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616316/artisan-grocer-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
"Big Pete" Ramagos, rigger at work on dam (TVA) Douglas Dam, Tenn.
"Big Pete" Ramagos, rigger at work on dam (TVA) Douglas Dam, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506782/big-pete-ramagos-rigger-work-dam-tva-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain license