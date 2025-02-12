rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Electronics technician, Goodyear Aircraft Corp., Akron, Ohio
Save
Edit Image
hospitalfacepersonbuildingvintagetechnologyworld warpublic domain
Welcome home Facebook post template, editable design
Welcome home Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112149/welcome-home-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Formerly an aircraft dock, this huge building -- thought to be the largest in the world with no interior supports -- is now…
Formerly an aircraft dock, this huge building -- thought to be the largest in the world with no interior supports -- is now…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505751/photo-image-plant-american-flag-skyFree Image from public domain license
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630909/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Manufacture of self-sealing gas tanks, Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Akron, Ohio
Manufacture of self-sealing gas tanks, Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Akron, Ohio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503521/photo-image-face-fabric-personFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641405/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Part of the cowling for one of the motors for a B-25 bomber is assembled in the engine department of North American…
Part of the cowling for one of the motors for a B-25 bomber is assembled in the engine department of North American…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502132/photo-image-plant-airplane-personFree Image from public domain license
Construction services Instagram post template, editable text
Construction services Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10759474/construction-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Woman at work on motor, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
Woman at work on motor, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506678/woman-work-motor-douglas-aircraft-company-long-beach-califFree Image from public domain license
Working women poster template
Working women poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView license
Woman working on an airplane motor at North American Aviation, Inc., plant in Calif.
Woman working on an airplane motor at North American Aviation, Inc., plant in Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503597/photo-image-plant-airplane-faceFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Women are trained as engine mechanics in thorough Douglas training methods, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
Women are trained as engine mechanics in thorough Douglas training methods, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505255/photo-image-construction-person-beachFree Image from public domain license
D-Day heroes poster template
D-Day heroes poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView license
An A-20 bomber being riveted by a woman worker at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.
An A-20 bomber being riveted by a woman worker at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506771/photo-image-construction-plant-faceFree Image from public domain license
Poetry quote Facebook story template
Poetry quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631455/poetry-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Operating a hand drill at Vultee-Nashville, woman is working on a "Vengeance" dive bomber, Tennessee
Operating a hand drill at Vultee-Nashville, woman is working on a "Vengeance" dive bomber, Tennessee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503501/photo-image-construction-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
D-Day Instagram post template
D-Day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641346/d-day-instagram-post-templateView license
The careful hands of women are trained in precise aircraft engine installation duties at Douglas Aircraft Company, Long…
The careful hands of women are trained in precise aircraft engine installation duties at Douglas Aircraft Company, Long…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503836/photo-image-hands-airplane-personFree Image from public domain license
Anzac day poster template
Anzac day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640325/anzac-day-poster-templateView license
Marine lieutenant by the power plane which tows the training gliders at Page Field, Parris, Island, S.C.
Marine lieutenant by the power plane which tows the training gliders at Page Field, Parris, Island, S.C.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502107/photo-image-plane-face-skyFree Image from public domain license
No to war poster template, editable text and design
No to war poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11954904/war-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Women are trained to do precise and vital engine installation detail in Douglas Aircraft Company plants, Long Beach, Calif.
Women are trained to do precise and vital engine installation detail in Douglas Aircraft Company plants, Long Beach, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503352/photo-image-plants-person-beachFree Image from public domain license
D-Day invasion poster template
D-Day invasion poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641208/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView license
Marine lieutenant, pilot with the power towing plane at page Field, Parris Island, S.C.
Marine lieutenant, pilot with the power towing plane at page Field, Parris Island, S.C.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506544/photo-image-sunglasses-plane-faceFree Image from public domain license
Violence kills peace grows quote Facebook story template
Violence kills peace grows quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630807/violence-kills-peace-grows-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Working on a "Vengeance" dive bomber, Vultee Aircraft Inc., Nashville, Tennessee
Working on a "Vengeance" dive bomber, Vultee Aircraft Inc., Nashville, Tennessee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506105/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain license
World Health Day Instagram post template, editable text
World Health Day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380135/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Women at work on C-47 Douglas cargo transport, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
Women at work on C-47 Douglas cargo transport, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505567/photo-image-airplane-person-beachFree Image from public domain license
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911087/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Girl inspectors at the Long Beach, Calif., plant of Douglas Aircraft Company make a careful check of center wings for C-47…
Girl inspectors at the Long Beach, Calif., plant of Douglas Aircraft Company make a careful check of center wings for C-47…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504639/photo-image-plant-planes-personFree Image from public domain license
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911095/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Marine lieutenant by the power towing plane for the gliders at Page Field, Parris Island, S.C.
Marine lieutenant by the power towing plane for the gliders at Page Field, Parris Island, S.C.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507982/photo-image-plane-face-peopleFree Image from public domain license
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630803/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Marine lieutenant, pilot with the power towing plane for the training gliders at page Field, Parris Island, S.C.
Marine lieutenant, pilot with the power towing plane for the training gliders at page Field, Parris Island, S.C.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506435/photo-image-plane-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639999/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Women become skilled shop technicians after careful training in the school at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant, Long…
Women become skilled shop technicians after careful training in the school at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant, Long…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503789/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639784/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Drilling horizontal stabilizers: operating a hand drill, this woman worker at Vultee-Nashville is shown working on the…
Drilling horizontal stabilizers: operating a hand drill, this woman worker at Vultee-Nashville is shown working on the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504779/photo-image-hand-plane-faceFree Image from public domain license
Stop war Instagram post template
Stop war Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640328/stop-war-instagram-post-templateView license
Marine lieutenant, pilot with the power towing plane for the gliders at Parris Island's Page Field, S.C.
Marine lieutenant, pilot with the power towing plane for the gliders at Parris Island's Page Field, S.C.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502103/photo-image-plane-face-personFree Image from public domain license