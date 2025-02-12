Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefabricpersonvintagefactoryworld warpublic domainadultwomanMaking harnesses, Mary Saverick stitching, Pioneer Parachute Company Mills, Manchester, Conn.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 966 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7396 x 9185 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWorking women poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView licenseThe water stretching machine of an eastern parachute manufacturer stretches shroud lines so as to make them more adaptable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503405/photo-image-fabric-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licensePrint factory poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817809/print-factory-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe utmost precision is required of these operators who are cutting and drilling parachute packs in an eastern factory…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503365/photo-image-face-fabric-personFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseGist inspector, Mrs. Mary Betchner inspecting one of the 25 cutters for burrs before inserting it in the inside of a 105mm.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505650/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11954904/war-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWar production workers at the Vilter Manufacturing Company making M5 and M7 guns for the U.S. Army, Milwaukee, Wis. 