rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Making harnesses, Mary Saverick stitching, Pioneer Parachute Company Mills, Manchester, Conn.
Save
Edit Image
fabricpersonvintagefactoryworld warpublic domainadultwoman
Working women poster template
Working women poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView license
The water stretching machine of an eastern parachute manufacturer stretches shroud lines so as to make them more adaptable…
The water stretching machine of an eastern parachute manufacturer stretches shroud lines so as to make them more adaptable…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503405/photo-image-fabric-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Print factory poster template, editable text and design
Print factory poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817809/print-factory-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The utmost precision is required of these operators who are cutting and drilling parachute packs in an eastern factory…
The utmost precision is required of these operators who are cutting and drilling parachute packs in an eastern factory…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503365/photo-image-face-fabric-personFree Image from public domain license
D-Day heroes poster template
D-Day heroes poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView license
Gist inspector, Mrs. Mary Betchner inspecting one of the 25 cutters for burrs before inserting it in the inside of a 105mm.…
Gist inspector, Mrs. Mary Betchner inspecting one of the 25 cutters for burrs before inserting it in the inside of a 105mm.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505650/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain license
No to war poster template, editable text and design
No to war poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11954904/war-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
War production workers at the Vilter Manufacturing Company making M5 and M7 guns for the U.S. Army, Milwaukee, Wis. Ex-stage…
War production workers at the Vilter Manufacturing Company making M5 and M7 guns for the U.S. Army, Milwaukee, Wis. Ex-stage…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503871/photo-image-hand-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Empowering women poster template, editable text & design
Empowering women poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11490106/empowering-women-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Women become skilled shop technicians after careful training in the school at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant, Long…
Women become skilled shop technicians after careful training in the school at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant, Long…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503789/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain license
Strong girls united poster template, editable advertisement
Strong girls united poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719914/strong-girls-united-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
One of the girls of Vilter Manufacturing Co. filing small gun parts, Milwaukee, Wisc. One brother in Coast Guard, one going…
One of the girls of Vilter Manufacturing Co. filing small gun parts, Milwaukee, Wisc. One brother in Coast Guard, one going…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506224/photo-image-person-man-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Women of power, editable flyer template for branding
Women of power, editable flyer template for branding
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719350/women-power-editable-flyer-template-for-brandingView license
Woman machinist, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
Woman machinist, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506810/woman-machinist-douglas-aircraft-company-long-beach-califFree Image from public domain license
Women of power poster template, editable advertisement
Women of power poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720213/women-power-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
War production worker at the Vilter Manufacturing Company making M5 and M7 guns for the U.S. Army, Milwaukee, Wis. Ex…
War production worker at the Vilter Manufacturing Company making M5 and M7 guns for the U.S. Army, Milwaukee, Wis. Ex…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506839/photo-image-face-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Print factory Instagram story template, editable text
Print factory Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817811/print-factory-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Carefully trained women inspectors check and inspect cargo transport innerwings before they are assembled on the fuselage…
Carefully trained women inspectors check and inspect cargo transport innerwings before they are assembled on the fuselage…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503567/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Print factory blog banner template, editable text
Print factory blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817814/print-factory-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Drilling horizontal stabilizers: operating a hand drill, this woman worker at Vultee-Nashville is shown working on the…
Drilling horizontal stabilizers: operating a hand drill, this woman worker at Vultee-Nashville is shown working on the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504779/photo-image-hand-plane-faceFree Image from public domain license
Print factory Facebook post template, editable design
Print factory Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11249065/print-factory-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
A girl riveting machine operator at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant joins sections of wing ribs to reinforce the inner…
A girl riveting machine operator at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant joins sections of wing ribs to reinforce the inner…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502958/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Women of power email header template, customizable design
Women of power email header template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720421/women-power-email-header-template-customizable-designView license
War production workers at the Vilter Manufacturing Company making M5 and M7 guns for the U.S. Army, Milwaukee, Wis. Ex…
War production workers at the Vilter Manufacturing Company making M5 and M7 guns for the U.S. Army, Milwaukee, Wis. Ex…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506748/photo-image-face-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Strong girls united email header template, customizable design
Strong girls united email header template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720318/strong-girls-united-email-header-template-customizable-designView license
"Women in white" doctor Navy planes (motors) at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas. Mildred Webb, an NYA trainee at…
"Women in white" doctor Navy planes (motors) at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas. Mildred Webb, an NYA trainee at…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508655/photo-image-planes-face-personFree Image from public domain license
No to war blog banner template
No to war blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038938/war-blog-banner-templateView license
Rita Rodriguey,
Rita Rodriguey,
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506838/rita-rodrigueyFree Image from public domain license
Equality for women poster template, editable advertisement
Equality for women poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720264/equality-for-women-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
Agnes Cliemka, age 23, married and husband may be going into the service any day, Heil and Co., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Agnes…
Agnes Cliemka, age 23, married and husband may be going into the service any day, Heil and Co., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Agnes…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506287/photo-image-person-vintage-world-warFree Image from public domain license
Women of power Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Women of power Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720671/women-power-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
Punching rivet holes in a frame member for a B-25 bomber, the plant of North American Aviation, Inc., Calif.
Punching rivet holes in a frame member for a B-25 bomber, the plant of North American Aviation, Inc., Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508653/photo-image-plant-face-frameFree Image from public domain license
Equality for women, editable flyer template for branding
Equality for women, editable flyer template for branding
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719235/equality-for-women-editable-flyer-template-for-brandingView license
Capping and inspecting tubing: two women are shown capping and inspecting tubing which goes into the manufacture of the…
Capping and inspecting tubing: two women are shown capping and inspecting tubing which goes into the manufacture of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503427/photo-image-plane-people-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Strong girls united Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Strong girls united Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720576/strong-girls-united-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
Melted sulphur from the wells pouring into relay station, Freeport Sulphur Co., Hoskins Mound, Texas
Melted sulphur from the wells pouring into relay station, Freeport Sulphur Co., Hoskins Mound, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508469/photo-image-person-building-vintageFree Image from public domain license
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943961/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Two women workers are shown capping and inspecting tubing which goes into the manufacture of the "Vengeance" (A-31) dive…
Two women workers are shown capping and inspecting tubing which goes into the manufacture of the "Vengeance" (A-31) dive…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503900/photo-image-plane-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Equality for women Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Equality for women Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720767/equality-for-women-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
Southland Paper mill, Kraft (chemical) pulp used in making newsprint, Lufkin, Texas
Southland Paper mill, Kraft (chemical) pulp used in making newsprint, Lufkin, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507989/photo-image-paper-sky-smokeFree Image from public domain license