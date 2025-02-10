Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagesceneryplanttreesskyhousesbuildingvintagenatureA town in Puerto RicoView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 926 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7738 x 5970 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable blurred agricultural farm backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12161241/editable-blurred-agricultural-farm-backdropView licenseA town in Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502938/town-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred Japanese garden backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12165660/editable-blurred-japanese-garden-backdropView licenseA land and utility municipal housing project, Ponce, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503281/land-and-utility-municipal-housing-project-ponce-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseLake house Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331557/lake-house-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseA land and utility municipal housing project, Ponce, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502484/land-and-utility-municipal-housing-project-ponce-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred agricultural farm backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12159919/editable-blurred-agricultural-farm-backdropView licenseA land and utility municipal housing project, Ponce, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508057/land-and-utility-municipal-housing-project-ponce-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred modern house backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12163430/editable-blurred-modern-house-backdropView licenseTobacco country, vicinity of Barranquitas Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505733/tobacco-country-vicinity-barranquitas-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cottage garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15547058/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView licenseSugar cane land, Yabucoa Valley Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503643/sugar-cane-land-yabucoa-valley-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseOld manor background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740496/old-manor-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA land and utility municipal housing project, Ponce, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506628/land-and-utility-municipal-housing-project-ponce-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cottage garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546871/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView licenseSmall farms in the hills, vicinity of Corozal, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502065/small-farms-the-hills-vicinity-corozal-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cottage garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15547673/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView licenseA land and utility municipal housing project, Ponce, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508184/land-and-utility-municipal-housing-project-ponce-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Provence poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443408/visit-provence-poster-templateView licenseSouthwestern Puerto Rico in the vicinity of Guanicahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506534/southwestern-puerto-rico-the-vicinity-guanicaFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12586122/merry-christmas-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFederal housing project on the outskirts of the town of Yauco, Puerto Rico. About an acre of land for gardens is provided…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506536/photo-image-scenery-sky-housesFree Image from public domain licenseTour de France poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443420/tour-france-poster-templateView licenseSugar cane land, Yabucoa Valley Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505387/sugar-cane-land-yabucoa-valley-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval life Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466183/medieval-life-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA land and utility municipal housing project, Ponce, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503505/land-and-utility-municipal-housing-project-ponce-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred camping site backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12161546/editable-blurred-camping-site-backdropView licenseRomeroville, near Chacon, Mora Co., New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504913/romeroville-near-chacon-mora-co-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred sunset over patio backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12164112/editable-blurred-sunset-over-patio-backdropView licenseVicinity of Corozal, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506104/vicinity-corozal-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357240/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFSA borrower and member of Yauco tomato cooperative, planting tomatoes on his farm in the hills, vicinity of Yauco, Puerto…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503407/photo-image-plant-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseHoliday homes Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331558/holiday-homes-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseQuesta, Taos County, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508842/questa-taos-county-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseVacation Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774929/vacation-instagram-post-templateView licenseFederal housing project on the outskirts of the town of Yauco, Puerto Rico. About an acre of land for gardens is provided…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503292/photo-image-clouds-scenery-skyFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSugar cane land, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503068/sugar-cane-land-vicinity-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's collage desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063615/png-art-background-buildingsView licenseCultivating tobacco at the Puerto Rico Reconstruction Administration experimental area, vicinity of Cayey, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508504/photo-image-scenery-buildings-vintageFree Image from public domain license