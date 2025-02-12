Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageplantfacepersonbeachvintagefactoryworld warpublic domainCarefully trained women inspectors check and inspect cargo transport innerwings before they are assembled on the fuselage, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 970 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9007 x 7278 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639784/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseGirl inspectors at the Long Beach, Calif., plant of Douglas Aircraft Company make a careful check of center wings for C-47…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504639/photo-image-plant-planes-personFree Image from public domain licenseStop war Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640328/stop-war-instagram-post-templateView licenseWomen are trained as engine mechanics in thorough Douglas training methods, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505255/photo-image-construction-person-beachFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641433/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseTwo assembly line workers at the Long Beach, Calif., plant of Douglas Aircraft Company enjoy a well-earned lunch period…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503773/photo-image-background-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639736/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView licenseWomen become skilled shop technicians after careful training in the school at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant, Long…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503789/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640374/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseAn A-20 bomber being riveted by a woman worker at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506771/photo-image-construction-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licenseSay No to war poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641615/say-war-poster-templateView licenseThe careful hands of women are trained in precise aircraft engine installation duties at Douglas Aircraft Company, Long…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503836/photo-image-hands-airplane-personFree Image from public domain licenseD-day anniversary poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640176/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView licenseAmerican mothers and sisters, like these women at the Douglas Aircraft Company, give important help in producing dependable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508629/photo-image-hand-plant-planeFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640315/d-day-heroes-instagram-post-templateView licenseWomen are trained to do precise and vital engine installation detail in Douglas Aircraft Company plants, Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503352/photo-image-plants-person-beachFree Image from public domain licensePrint factory poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817809/print-factory-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWomen at work on C-47 Douglas cargo transport, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505567/photo-image-airplane-person-beachFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day & Normandy battle Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640534/d-day-normandy-battle-instagram-post-templateView licensePart of the cowling for one of the motors for a B-25 bomber is assembled in the engine department of North American…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502132/photo-image-plant-airplane-personFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640849/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseRiveter at work at the Douglas Aircraft Corporation plant in Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505566/riveter-work-the-douglas-aircraft-corporation-plant-long-beach-califFree Image from public domain licenseD-day anniversary Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640504/d-day-anniversary-instagram-post-templateView licenseWoman at work on motor, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506678/woman-work-motor-douglas-aircraft-company-long-beach-califFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640777/d-day-anniversary-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseWomen workers install fixtures and assemblies to a tail fuselage section of a B-17F bomber at the Douglas Aircraft Company…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503749/photo-image-face-person-beachFree Image from public domain licenseWorking women poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView licenseRiveting team working on the cockpit shell of a B-25 i.e. C-47 bomber at the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505632/photo-image-construction-plant-airplaneFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseWomen workers install fixtures and assemblies to a tail fuselage section of a B-17 bomber at the Douglas Aircraft Company…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503199/photo-image-construction-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseMen and women make efficient operating teams on riveting and other jobs at the Douglas Aircraft plant, Long Beach, Calif.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506202/photo-image-construction-plant-planeFree Image from public domain licensePoetry quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631455/poetry-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseLieutenant "Mike" Hunter, Army pilot assigned to Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506151/photo-image-sunglasses-airplane-personFree Image from public domain licensePrint factory Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817811/print-factory-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseGirl inspector confers with a worker as she makes a a careful check of center wings for C-47 transport planes, Douglas…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502570/photo-image-planes-face-bookFree Image from public domain licensePrint factory blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817814/print-factory-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseA noontime rest for a full-fledged assembly worker at the Long Beach, Calif., plant of Douglas Aircraft Company. Nacelle…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506742/photo-image-background-plant-airplaneFree Image from public domain licensePrint factory Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11249065/print-factory-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseA fast, hard-hitting new A-20 i.e., B-25 attack bomber is brought for a test hop to the flight line at the Long Beach…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506078/photo-image-plant-airplane-personFree Image from public domain license