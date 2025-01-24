rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A starch factory along the Aroostook River, Caribou, Aroostook County, Me.
Save
Edit Image
cloudsblue skyskywoodbuildingsmokevintagenature
Editable blurred agricultural farm backdrop
Editable blurred agricultural farm backdrop
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12159919/editable-blurred-agricultural-farm-backdropView license
Trucks outside of a starch factory, Caribou, Aroostook County, Me. There were almost fifty trucks in the line. Some had been…
Trucks outside of a starch factory, Caribou, Aroostook County, Me. There were almost fifty trucks in the line. Some had been…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502556/photo-image-wooden-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Air pollution, global warming, digital remix, editable design
Air pollution, global warming, digital remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589979/air-pollution-global-warming-digital-remix-editable-designView license
A horse-drawn digger in operation on a (potato) farm run by a French-Canadian, Caribou, Aroostook county, Me.
A horse-drawn digger in operation on a (potato) farm run by a French-Canadian, Caribou, Aroostook county, Me.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503472/photo-image-horse-animal-personFree Image from public domain license
Soil pollution Instagram post template
Soil pollution Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667869/soil-pollution-instagram-post-templateView license
Potato farms showing layout of land and buildings, vicinity of Caribou, Aroostook, Me.
Potato farms showing layout of land and buildings, vicinity of Caribou, Aroostook, Me.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502930/photo-image-scenery-trees-forestFree Image from public domain license
Air pollution, global warming, digital remix, editable design
Air pollution, global warming, digital remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9592546/air-pollution-global-warming-digital-remix-editable-designView license
Children gathering potatoes on a large farm, vicinity of Caribou, Aroostook County, Me. Schools do not open until the…
Children gathering potatoes on a large farm, vicinity of Caribou, Aroostook County, Me. Schools do not open until the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503489/photo-image-person-vintage-natureFree Image from public domain license
Polluted city at night editable design, community remix
Polluted city at night editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328381/polluted-city-night-editable-design-community-remixView license
Farms in the vicinity of Caribou, Aroostook County, Me.
Farms in the vicinity of Caribou, Aroostook County, Me.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502105/farms-the-vicinity-caribou-aroostook-county-meFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture png frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Mountain landscape painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold picture png frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Mountain landscape painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9821377/png-art-artwork-blueView license
Potato farms in Aroostook County, Me.
Potato farms in Aroostook County, Me.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503171/potato-farms-aroostook-county-meFree Image from public domain license
Greeenhouse gas emission Facebook post template
Greeenhouse gas emission Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14065388/greeenhouse-gas-emission-facebook-post-templateView license
Potato farms in Aroostook County, Me.
Potato farms in Aroostook County, Me.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502524/potato-farms-aroostook-county-meFree Image from public domain license
Ancient architecture poster template, editable text and design
Ancient architecture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466122/ancient-architecture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Potato farm in Aroostook county, Me., after the potatoes have been harvested
Potato farm in Aroostook county, Me., after the potatoes have been harvested
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506119/potato-farm-aroostook-county-me-after-the-potatoes-have-been-harvestedFree Image from public domain license
Pollution quote Facebook post template
Pollution quote Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631772/pollution-quote-facebook-post-templateView license
Farms in the Aroostook County, Me., Oct. 1940 : potatoes
Farms in the Aroostook County, Me., Oct. 1940 : potatoes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508188/farms-the-aroostook-county-me-oct-1940-potatoesFree Image from public domain license
Stop pollution Instagram post template
Stop pollution Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667873/stop-pollution-instagram-post-templateView license
Farm in the vicinity of Wallagrasse, Aroostook County, Me.
Farm in the vicinity of Wallagrasse, Aroostook County, Me.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506426/farm-the-vicinity-wallagrasse-aroostook-county-meFree Image from public domain license
Factory poster template, editable text and design
Factory poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11528015/factory-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Farm in the vicinity of Van Buren, Aroostook County, Me.
Farm in the vicinity of Van Buren, Aroostook County, Me.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506198/farm-the-vicinity-van-buren-aroostook-county-meFree Image from public domain license
Air pollution campaign Instagram post template
Air pollution campaign Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536632/air-pollution-campaign-instagram-post-templateView license
House near White Plains, Ga.
House near White Plains, Ga.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502053/house-near-white-plains-gaFree Image from public domain license
Factory pollution, global warming, digital remix, editable design
Factory pollution, global warming, digital remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9587801/factory-pollution-global-warming-digital-remix-editable-designView license
Douglas Shoe Factory, Spark St., Brockton, Mass.
Douglas Shoe Factory, Spark St., Brockton, Mass.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502407/douglas-shoe-factory-spark-st-brockton-massFree Image from public domain license
Solitude poster template
Solitude poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451432/solitude-poster-templateView license
Grain elevators along the route of the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe Railroad, Amarillo, Texas. Santa Fe trip
Grain elevators along the route of the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe Railroad, Amarillo, Texas. Santa Fe trip
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508145/photo-image-blue-sky-grass-plantFree Image from public domain license
Air pollution Facebook post template
Air pollution Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037706/air-pollution-facebook-post-templateView license
Greene Co. Ga., eroded farm land
Greene Co. Ga., eroded farm land
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502541/greene-co-ga-eroded-farm-landFree Image from public domain license
Factory pollution, global warming, digital remix, editable design
Factory pollution, global warming, digital remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9592528/factory-pollution-global-warming-digital-remix-editable-designView license
Industrial town in Massachusetts, possibly New Bedford
Industrial town in Massachusetts, possibly New Bedford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502421/industrial-town-massachusetts-possibly-new-bedfordFree Image from public domain license
3D alien UFO abducting cow editable remix
3D alien UFO abducting cow editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458299/alien-ufo-abducting-cow-editable-remixView license
Abandoned brick plant near Muskogee, Oklahoma
Abandoned brick plant near Muskogee, Oklahoma
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502767/abandoned-brick-plant-near-muskogee-oklahomaFree Image from public domain license
Editable blurred agricultural farm backdrop
Editable blurred agricultural farm backdrop
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12161241/editable-blurred-agricultural-farm-backdropView license
Loading coal into a lake freighter at the Pennsylvania Railroad docks, Sandusky, Ohio
Loading coal into a lake freighter at the Pennsylvania Railroad docks, Sandusky, Ohio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502200/photo-image-person-building-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Peace poster template
Peace poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451437/peace-poster-templateView license
Sawmill at the Greensboro Lumber Co., Greensboro, Ga.
Sawmill at the Greensboro Lumber Co., Greensboro, Ga.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502419/sawmill-the-greensboro-lumber-co-greensboro-gaFree Image from public domain license
Outdoor wooden sign mockup, editable product design
Outdoor wooden sign mockup, editable product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438202/outdoor-wooden-sign-mockup-editable-product-designView license
Lowell, Mass., street
Lowell, Mass., street
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502097/lowell-mass-streetFree Image from public domain license