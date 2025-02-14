Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagearrowblue skyconstructionplantfaceskypersonbuildingThis husky member of a construction crew building a new 33,000-volt electric power line into Fort Knox is performing an important war service, Ft. Knox, Ky. 