A giant of the skyways poises for flight, Langley Field, Va. The four powerful engines of a YB-17 bomber are warmed up…
Servicing an A-20 bomber, Langley Field, Va.
Servicing an A-20 bomber, Langley Field, Va.
One of America's new warships of the air, a mighty YB-17 bomber, is pulled up at a bombardment squadron hangar, Langley…
One of America's new warships of the air, a mighty YB-17 bomber, is pulled up at a bombardment squadron hangar, Langley…
Servicing an A-20 bomber, Langley Field, Va.
Servicing an A-20 bomber, Langley Field, Va.
The kind of man Hitler wishes we didn't have. A bomber pilot, captain in a bombardment squadron, just before he climbs…
The kind of man Hitler wishes we didn't have. A bomber pilot, captain in a bombardment squadron, just before he climbs…
Sunset silhouette of flying fortress, Langley Field, Va.
Sunset silhouette of flying fortress, Langley Field, Va.
Hitler would like this man to go home and forget about the war. A good American non-com at the side machine gun of a huge YB…
Hitler would like this man to go home and forget about the war. A good American non-com at the side machine gun of a huge YB…
Here's our mission. A combat crew receives final instructions just before taking off in a mighty YB-17 bomber from a…
Here's our mission. A combat crew receives final instructions just before taking off in a mighty YB-17 bomber from a…
Servicing an A-20 bomber, Langley Field, Va.
Servicing an A-20 bomber, Langley Field, Va.
B-25 bombers on the outdoor assembly line at North American Aviation, Incorporated, almost ready for their first test…
B-25 bombers on the outdoor assembly line at North American Aviation, Incorporated, almost ready for their first test…
Marine power plane which tows the training gliders at Page Field, Parris Island, S.C.
Marine power plane which tows the training gliders at Page Field, Parris Island, S.C.
U.S. Army Air Forces pilot in front of a YB-17 bombing airplane, probably Langley field, Virginia
U.S. Army Air Forces pilot in front of a YB-17 bombing airplane, probably Langley field, Virginia
Preparing for take-off at the glider pilot training program, Page Field, Parris Island, S.C.
Preparing for take-off at the glider pilot training program, Page Field, Parris Island, S.C.
P-51 ("Mustang") fighter planes being prepared for test flight at the field of the North American Aviation, Inc., plant in…
P-51 ("Mustang") fighter planes being prepared for test flight at the field of the North American Aviation, Inc., plant in…
Training gliders at Page Field, Parris Island, S.C.
Training gliders at Page Field, Parris Island, S.C.
Training gliders at the Marine Corp's Page Field, Parris Island, S.C.
Training gliders at the Marine Corp's Page Field, Parris Island, S.C.
B-25 bombers lined up at North American Aviation, Incorporated, almost ready for their first test flight, Kansas City, Kansas
B-25 bombers lined up at North American Aviation, Incorporated, almost ready for their first test flight, Kansas City, Kansas
F.W. Hunter, Army test pilot, Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.
F.W. Hunter, Army test pilot, Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.
B-25 bomber planes at the North American Aviation, Incorporated being hauled along an outdoor assembly line with an…
B-25 bomber planes at the North American Aviation, Incorporated being hauled along an outdoor assembly line with an…
Another North American B-25 bomber rolls off the final assembly line to join other ships on the outdoor assembly line, North…
Another North American B-25 bomber rolls off the final assembly line to join other ships on the outdoor assembly line, North…
Marine glider at Page Field, Parris Island, S.C.
Marine glider at Page Field, Parris Island, S.C.