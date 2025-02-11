rawpixel
Flexible performance of C-47 transport planes is due in part to their two 1,200 horsepower radial engines and to their three…
Blue summer travel background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644118/blue-summer-travel-backgroundView license
Women at work on C-47 Douglas cargo transport, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505567/photo-image-airplane-person-beachFree Image from public domain license
Blue summer travel background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644116/blue-summer-travel-backgroundView license
Lieutenant "Mike" Hunter, Army pilot assigned to Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506151/photo-image-sunglasses-airplane-personFree Image from public domain license
Travel insurance Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599043/travel-insurance-instagram-post-templateView license
Women are trained to do precise and vital engine installation detail in Douglas Aircraft Company plants, Long Beach, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503352/photo-image-plants-person-beachFree Image from public domain license
Green summer travel background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644108/green-summer-travel-backgroundView license
The careful hands of women are trained in precise aircraft engine installation duties at Douglas Aircraft Company, Long…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503836/photo-image-hands-airplane-personFree Image from public domain license
Travel tips Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599177/travel-tips-instagram-post-templateView license
Girl inspector confers with a worker as she makes a a careful check of center wings for C-47 transport planes, Douglas…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502570/photo-image-planes-face-bookFree Image from public domain license
Green summer travel background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644109/green-summer-travel-backgroundView license
Women are trained as engine mechanics in thorough Douglas training methods, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505255/photo-image-construction-person-beachFree Image from public domain license
Summer travel frame background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644063/summer-travel-frame-backgroundView license
F.W. Hunter, Army test pilot, Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505867/photo-image-sunglasses-plant-planeFree Image from public domain license
Summer travel frame background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644062/summer-travel-frame-backgroundView license
Woman at work on motor, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506678/woman-work-motor-douglas-aircraft-company-long-beach-califFree Image from public domain license
Summer travel frame background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644045/summer-travel-frame-backgroundView license
Carefully trained women inspectors check and inspect cargo transport innerwings before they are assembled on the fuselage…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503567/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Summer travel frame background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644043/summer-travel-frame-backgroundView license
An A-20 bomber being riveted by a woman worker at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506771/photo-image-construction-plant-faceFree Image from public domain license
Summer travel frame background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12643152/summer-travel-frame-backgroundView license
Production. C-47 transport planes. Great numbers of C-47 transport planes move along the assembly lines at the Douglas…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307340/image-plant-person-planesFree Image from public domain license
Knowledge is power Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762398/knowledge-power-instagram-story-templateView license
Women workers install fixtures and assemblies to a tail fuselage section of a B-17F bomber at the Douglas Aircraft Company…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503749/photo-image-face-person-beachFree Image from public domain license
Love & travel background, editable remix acrylic texture design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182459/love-travel-background-editable-remix-acrylic-texture-designView license
American mothers and sisters, like these women at the Douglas Aircraft Company, give important help in producing dependable…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508629/photo-image-hand-plant-planeFree Image from public domain license
Mountain trekking vlog poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980522/mountain-trekking-vlog-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Production. C-47 transport planes. A long line of C-47 transport planes awaits the installation of wings at the Long Beach…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12306481/image-plant-person-planesFree Image from public domain license
Skydiving blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650928/skydiving-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Girl inspectors at the Long Beach, Calif., plant of Douglas Aircraft Company make a careful check of center wings for C-47…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504639/photo-image-plant-planes-personFree Image from public domain license
Abstract seashore scenery background, editable remix acrylic texture design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9179029/abstract-seashore-scenery-background-editable-remix-acrylic-texture-designView license
Mounting motor on a Fairfax B-25 bomber, at North American Aviation, Inc., plant in Inglewood, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503736/photo-image-plant-airplane-personFree Image from public domain license
Couple trip, editable remix acrylic texture design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9176833/couple-trip-editable-remix-acrylic-texture-designView license
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505628/photo-image-person-building-manFree Image from public domain license
Surfing lessons Instagram post template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12643329/surfing-lessons-instagram-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Men and women make efficient operating teams on riveting and other jobs at the Douglas Aircraft plant, Long Beach, Calif.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506202/photo-image-construction-plant-planeFree Image from public domain license
Surfing lessons Instagram post template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002232/surfing-lessons-instagram-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Making wiring assemblies at a junction box on the fire wall for the right engine of a B-25 bomber, North American Aviation…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506107/photo-image-fire-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Green Summer travel iPhone wallpaper, retro illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644107/green-summer-travel-iphone-wallpaper-retro-illustrationView license
Riveting team working on the cockpit shell of a B-25 i.e. C-47 bomber at the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505632/photo-image-construction-plant-airplaneFree Image from public domain license