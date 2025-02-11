Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImageplanesskypersonoceansbeachmanvintagemountainsFlexible performance of C-47 transport planes is due in part to their two 1,200 horsepower radial engines and to their three-blade variable-pitch propellers, Long Beach, Calif. Picture taken at the Douglas Aircraft Company. The versatile C-47 performs many important tasks for the army. 