Detail of industrial building in Massachusetts
Manufacturing industry template, editable design
Detail of industrial building in Mass.
City life film Instagram post template
Lowell, Mass., street
Billboard mockup, editable design
Industrial area in Massachusetts, possibly around New Bedford
4th of July poster template, editable text and design
Factory buildings in Lowell, Mass.
4th of July Facebook story template, editable design
Near the waterfront, New Bedford, Mass.
Editable green restaurant sign mockup
Industrial town in Massachusetts, possibly New Bedford
City life film Instagram post template, editable text
Douglas Shoe Factory, Spark St., Brockton, Mass.
Manufacturing industry poster template, editable text and design
Railroad cars and factory buildings in Lawrence, Mass.
Yellow classic car mockup, editable product design
Abandoned brick plant near Muskogee, Oklahoma
4th of July blog banner template, editable text
Brockton, Mass., Dec. 1940, second-hand plumbing store
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
A starch factory along the Aroostook River, Caribou, Aroostook County, Me.
Air pollution Facebook post template
Sawmill at the Greensboro Lumber Co., Greensboro, Ga.
Smart factory blog banner template, editable text
Houses and factories
Stop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable design
A Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad roundhouse, Chicago, Ill.
Cafe sign editable mockup
Sawmill at the Greensboro Lumber Co., Greensboro, Ga.
Public signage mockup, brick wall
Sawmill at the Greensboro Lumber Co., Greensboro, Ga.
Famous painting washi tape, editable pattern design set, remixed by rawpixel
Small farm of John P. Collins, Taunton, Mass.
Editable washi tape, famous painting pattern design set, remixed by rawpixel
Grain elevators near Amarillo, Texas; Santa Fe trip
Pollution Facebook post template
Men reading headlines posted in street-corner of Brockton Enterprise newspaper office, Brockton, Mass.
New York Instagram post template
Copper mining and sulfuric acid plant, Copperhill, Tenn.
