Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageconstructionfacepersonmanshirtvintageworld warpublic domainCoast Guardsman standing watch over 78-foot torpedo boat. Continual watch is kept. Higgins Industries, Inc., New Orleans, La.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 955 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7241 x 9101 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseA Coast Guard sentry stands watch over a new torpedo boat under construction at a southern shipyard. In addition to wooden…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508555/photo-image-construction-wooden-personFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction services Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10759474/construction-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHiggins Industries, Inc., New Orleans, La., makes torpedo boats and other boats for the Navyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502840/photo-image-blue-sky-constructionFree Image from public domain licenseMake love not war Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451318/make-love-not-war-instagram-post-templateView licenseProduction. Fifty-foot steel ramp boats. Suggestions from employees are welcomed by a large Southern boat building company…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308146/image-face-people-woodFree Image from public domain licenseRegret quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632484/regret-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseProduction. Fifty-foot steel ramp boats. Every visitor is "frisked" for weapons or other forbidden articles as he enters the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307238/image-face-plant-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseEmpowering women poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11490106/empowering-women-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseProduction. Fifty-foot steel ramp boats. Working on the gunwale of a fifty-foot steel ramp boat used to land men, tanks and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307240/image-plant-person-smokeFree Image from public domain licenseCall for peace Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451296/call-for-peace-instagram-post-templateView licenseProduction. Fifty-foot steel ramp boats. Every visitor is "frisked" for weapons or other forbidden articles as he enters the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307882/image-plant-hand-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640849/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseOne of the girls of Vilter Manufacturing Co. filing small gun parts, Milwaukee, Wisc. One brother in Coast Guard, one going…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506224/photo-image-person-man-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseProduction. Motor torpedo boats (wooden). Applying planking to a new seventy-eight-foot torpedo boat in a large Southern…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302170/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Labor Day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640845/world-labor-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseProduction. Motor torpedo boats (wooden). Frames for motor torpedo boats under construction at a large Southern shipyard.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308175/image-frames-person-woodenFree Image from public domain licenseHiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTraining. Ramp boats. The Marines prepare to set a truck ashore from a fifty-foot ramp boat at a Navy school conducted by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307001/image-person-sky-beachFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640777/d-day-anniversary-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseProduction. Fifty-foot steel ramp boats. Building construction goes on at a Southern boat building yard now producing large…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301882/image-people-sky-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseHumanitarian day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466704/humanitarian-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseProduction. Fifty-foot steel ramp boats. Steel ramp boats, fifty feet long, powered by twin diesel engines, are being made…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301944/image-person-tree-houseFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038938/war-blog-banner-templateView licenseDrilling on a Liberator Bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506507/drilling-liberator-bomber-consolidated-aircraft-corp-fort-worth-texasFree Image from public domain licenseShopping time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723802/shopping-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseInstalling structural parts of a C-87 transport plane in the tunnel of a tail fuselage section at the Consolidated Aircraft…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504506/photo-image-construction-plant-planeFree Image from public domain licenseHiring blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508477/hiring-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMarine Sgt. at New Orleans, La.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503898/marine-sgt-new-orleans-laFree Image from public domain licenseEmpowering women Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10325226/empowering-women-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMarine Corps Captain in dress blue uniform, World War IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506208/marine-corps-captain-dress-blue-uniform-world-warFree Image from public domain licenseEmpowering women Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11490883/empowering-women-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePutting the nose section of a mighty transport plane in place in the fuselage mating fixture at the Consolidated Aircraft…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503728/photo-image-construction-plant-planeFree Image from public domain licenseMay day Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176470/may-day-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseWorking inside fuselage of a Liberator Bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503460/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseMay day social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11588587/may-day-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseMarine Sgt. at New Orleans, La.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503998/marine-sgt-new-orleans-laFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse job occupation, people remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12417504/diverse-job-occupation-people-remix-editable-designView licenseTraining. Ramp boats. A fifty-foot steel ramp boat capable of landing tanks and large forces of men at beach positions. The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302156/image-person-sky-beachFree Image from public domain license