Coast Guardsman standing watch over 78-foot torpedo boat. Continual watch is kept. Higgins Industries, Inc., New Orleans, La.
History quote Facebook story template
A Coast Guard sentry stands watch over a new torpedo boat under construction at a southern shipyard. In addition to wooden…
Higgins Industries, Inc., New Orleans, La., makes torpedo boats and other boats for the Navy
Production. Fifty-foot steel ramp boats. Suggestions from employees are welcomed by a large Southern boat building company…
Production. Fifty-foot steel ramp boats. Every visitor is "frisked" for weapons or other forbidden articles as he enters the…
Production. Fifty-foot steel ramp boats. Working on the gunwale of a fifty-foot steel ramp boat used to land men, tanks and…
Production. Fifty-foot steel ramp boats. Every visitor is "frisked" for weapons or other forbidden articles as he enters the…
One of the girls of Vilter Manufacturing Co. filing small gun parts, Milwaukee, Wisc. One brother in Coast Guard, one going…
Production. Motor torpedo boats (wooden). Applying planking to a new seventy-eight-foot torpedo boat in a large Southern…
Production. Motor torpedo boats (wooden). Frames for motor torpedo boats under construction at a large Southern shipyard.…
Training. Ramp boats. The Marines prepare to set a truck ashore from a fifty-foot ramp boat at a Navy school conducted by…
Production. Fifty-foot steel ramp boats. Building construction goes on at a Southern boat building yard now producing large…
Production. Fifty-foot steel ramp boats. Steel ramp boats, fifty feet long, powered by twin diesel engines, are being made…
Drilling on a Liberator Bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texas
Installing structural parts of a C-87 transport plane in the tunnel of a tail fuselage section at the Consolidated Aircraft…
Marine Sgt. at New Orleans, La.
Marine Corps Captain in dress blue uniform, World War II
Putting the nose section of a mighty transport plane in place in the fuselage mating fixture at the Consolidated Aircraft…
Working inside fuselage of a Liberator Bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texas
Marine Sgt. at New Orleans, La.
Training. Ramp boats. A fifty-foot steel ramp boat capable of landing tanks and large forces of men at beach positions. The…
