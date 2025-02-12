rawpixel
Sailor mechanic inspecting a PBY plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
This sailor mechanic is inspecting a PBY plane at the Naval Air Base in Corpus Christi, Texas. The ship had been…
This sailor mechanic is inspecting a PBY plane at the Naval Air Base in Corpus Christi, Texas. The ship had been…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508060/photo-image-plane-sky-personFree Image from public domain license
Sailor mechanic fueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Sailor mechanic fueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506714/sailor-mechanic-fueling-plane-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain license
A sailor mechanic refueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
A sailor mechanic refueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502331/photo-image-plane-sky-personFree Image from public domain license
Fueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Fueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508068/fueling-plane-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain license
Lorena Craig is cowler under civil service at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Lorena Craig is cowler under civil service at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505945/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Lorena Craig is a cowler under civil service at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Lorena Craig is a cowler under civil service at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503325/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Working on a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Working on a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504606/working-plane-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain license
Feeding an SNC advanced training plane its essential supply of gasoline is done by sailor mechanics at the Naval Air Base…
Feeding an SNC advanced training plane its essential supply of gasoline is done by sailor mechanics at the Naval Air Base…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505262/photo-image-plane-face-skyFree Image from public domain license
Bowen and Olsen, a riveter and her supervisor, in the Assembly and Repair Dept. at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Bowen and Olsen, a riveter and her supervisor, in the Assembly and Repair Dept. at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504213/photo-image-clouds-airplane-skyFree Image from public domain license
Working on a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Working on a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504872/working-plane-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain license
Fueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Fueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505667/fueling-plane-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain license
Assembly and Repairs Dept. mechanic Mary Josephine Farley works on a Wright Whirlwind motor, Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi…
Assembly and Repairs Dept. mechanic Mary Josephine Farley works on a Wright Whirlwind motor, Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507088/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
As an NYA trainee working inside the nose of a PBY, Elmer J. Pace is learning the construction of Navy planes, Corpus…
As an NYA trainee working inside the nose of a PBY, Elmer J. Pace is learning the construction of Navy planes, Corpus…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505593/photo-image-construction-planes-faceFree Image from public domain license
Aviation cadet in training at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Aviation cadet in training at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506661/aviation-cadet-training-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain license
Working with a sea-plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Working with a sea-plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508067/working-with-sea-plane-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain license
Feeding an SNC advanced training plane its essential supply of gasoline is done by sailor mechanics at the Naval Air Base…
Feeding an SNC advanced training plane its essential supply of gasoline is done by sailor mechanics at the Naval Air Base…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504065/photo-image-plane-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Mrs. Virginia Davis, a riveter in the assembly and repair department of the Naval air base, supervises Chas. Potter, a NYA…
Mrs. Virginia Davis, a riveter in the assembly and repair department of the Naval air base, supervises Chas. Potter, a NYA…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508865/photo-image-plane-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Working inside the nose of a PBY, Elmer J. Pace is learning the construction of Navy planes, Corpus Christi, Texas. As an…
Working inside the nose of a PBY, Elmer J. Pace is learning the construction of Navy planes, Corpus Christi, Texas. As an…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503143/photo-image-construction-hand-planesFree Image from public domain license
Starting a propeller at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Starting a propeller at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502301/starting-propeller-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain license
Aviation cadets in training at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Aviation cadets in training at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504232/aviation-cadets-training-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain license