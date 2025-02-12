Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageblue skyplanefaceskypersonvintageworld warpublic domainSailor mechanic inspecting a PBY plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, TexasView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 855 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3435 x 4820 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641405/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseThis sailor mechanic is inspecting a PBY plane at the Naval Air Base in Corpus Christi, Texas. 