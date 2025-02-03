rawpixel
Westbound freight train stopping for water, Melrose, New Mexico
Thanks for serving Instagram post template
Santa Fe R.R. west bound freight stopping for water, Melrose, New Mexico
In the Plateau Country, Colorado, vintage painting by William Henry Holmes. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
West bound Santa Fe R.R. freight train stopping for water, Tolar, New Mexico
Flagman standing behind his train to flag oncoming trains at a small siding between Laguna, New Mexico and Gallup, New…
Santa Fe R.R. yard, Gallup, New Mexico
Santa Fe R.R. train, Melrose, New Mexico
Santa Fe R.R. train stopping for coal and water, Laguna, New Mexico
West bound Santa Fe R.R. freight train waiting in a siding to meet an east bound train, Ricardo, New Mexico
East bound track of the Santa Fe R.R. across desert country near South Chaves, New Mexico
Santa Fe R.R. near Melrose, New Mexico
Santa Fe R.R. streamliner, the "Super Chief," being serviced at the depot, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Servicing these diesel…
A freight train stopping for coal and water at a siding enroute to Gallup, New Mexico, near Laguna, N.M.
Santa Fe R.R. line going to Albuquerque, New Mexico, past the Isleta Indian reservation, Isleta, New Mexico
Landscape along the Santa Fe R.R., Willard, New Mexico
Flagman standing at a distance behind a Santa Fe R.R. west bound freight train during a stop, Bagdad, Calif.
In the Santa Fe R.R. yards, Belen, New Mexico
Indian houses and farms on the Laguna Indian reservation, Laguna New Mexico. In the background is Mount Taylor. The Santa Fe…
The Santa Fe R.R. crosses the Southern Pacific R.R. at Vaughn, New Mexiico. A Southern Pacific RR freight passing Vaughn
A east bound Union Pacific railroad freight train waiting in a siding, Alray, Calif. Coming up through Cajon Pass. The Santa…
Passing a section house along the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe railroad, Encino vicinity, New Mexico
At the Santa Fe R.R. tie plant, Albuquerque, New Mexico. The ties made of pine and fir, are seasoned for eight months. The…
