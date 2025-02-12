rawpixel
TVA chemical plant, electric furnace loaded with phosphate, vicinity of Muscle Shoals, Alabama
Electric phosphate smelting furnace used to make elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the vicinity of Muscle Shoals, Alabama
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508838/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
A large electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle Shoals area
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503190/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Large electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle Shoals area
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508124/photo-image-construction-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle Shoals area
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503450/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
TVA chemical plant, where elemental phosphorus is made, vicinity of Muscle Shoals, Alabama
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503359/photo-image-plant-building-smokeFree Image from public domain license
A large electric phosphate smelting furnace used to make elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the vicinity of Muscle Shoals, Alabama
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503538/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Smoke stack of TVA chemical plant where elemental phosphorus is made, vicinity of Muscle Shoals, Alabama
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503302/photo-image-clouds-blue-sky-plantFree Image from public domain license
Eight generator units in the generator room of a new addition to TVA's hydroelectric plant at Wilson Dam, Sheffield, Alabama
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506728/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Generator works at the winding of a generator stator in a new addition to TVA's hydroelectric plant at Wilson Dam, Sheffield, Alabama
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506192/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Switchyard at TVA's Wilson Dam hydroelectric plant, vicinity of Sheffield, Ala., 260 miles above the mouth of the Tennessee River
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506751/photo-image-grid-plant-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Switchyard at TVA's Wilson Dam hydroelectric plant, vicinity of Sheffield, Ala., 260 miles above the mouth of the Tennessee River
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503786/photo-image-grid-plant-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507082/construction-work-the-tvas-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain license
Construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506841/construction-work-the-tvas-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain license
Crane operator at TVA's Douglas Dam, Tennessee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503784/crane-operator-tvas-douglas-dam-tennesseeFree Image from public domain license
Tightening a nut on a guide vane operating seromotor in TVA's hydroelectric plant, Watts Bar Dam, Tennessee. Located 530 miles above the mouth of the Tennessee River
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508181/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain license
White-hot steel pours like water from a 35-ton electric furnace, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa. The finest stainless and alloy steels are made in electric furnaces
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503494/photo-image-person-building-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Switch yard at TVA's Wilson Dam hydroelectric plant, vicinity of Sheffield, Ala., 260 miles above the mouth of the Tennessee River
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508151/photo-image-grid-plant-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Construction of Douglas Dam, TVA
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503997/construction-douglas-dam-tvaFree Image from public domain license
Slag run-off from open hearth furnace, Republic Steel Corp., Youngstown, Ohio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506136/slag-run-off-from-open-hearth-furnace-republic-steel-corp-youngstown-ohioFree Image from public domain license
Checking the alignment of a turbine shaft at the top of the guide bearing in TVA's hydroelectric plant, Watts Bar Dam, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503329/photo-image-construction-plant-personFree Image from public domain license