Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImageconstructionplantplanepersonbuildingmanvintagetechnologyPutting the nose section of a mighty transport plane in place in the fuselage mating fixture at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, TexasView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 973 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9164 x 7427 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCargo delivery, freight shipping photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903521/cargo-delivery-freight-shipping-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseFitting the tail of a transport plane to the wing center section in the fuselage mating fixture at the Consolidated Aircraft…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505642/photo-image-construction-plant-planeFree Image from public domain licenseCargo delivery, freight shipping photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11918998/cargo-delivery-freight-shipping-photo-collage-editable-designView licensePutting the nose section of a mighty transport plane in place in the fuselage mating fixture at the Consolidated Aircraft…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503880/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain licenseSafety vest mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14088444/safety-vest-mockup-editable-designView licenseA mating operation on a transport plane just before it comes to the pre-assembly line at the Consolidated Aircraft…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508236/photo-image-construction-plant-planeFree Image from public domain licensePNG element cargo delivery, freight shipping photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11898244/png-element-cargo-delivery-freight-shipping-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseLowering an engine in place in assembling a transport plane in a Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506690/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain licenseIndian engineer writing on a paper clipboard, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998121/indian-engineer-writing-paper-clipboard-editable-remix-designView licenseInstalling structural parts of a C-87 transport plane in the tunnel of a tail fuselage section at the Consolidated Aircraft…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504506/photo-image-construction-plant-planeFree Image from public domain licenseMan engineer wearing helmet, editable aesthetic illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527053/man-engineer-wearing-helmet-editable-aesthetic-illustrationView licenseWorking on the wing center section at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508003/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063979/construction-facebook-post-templateView licenseLowering an engine in place in assembling a C-87 transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503344/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction services Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063978/construction-services-facebook-post-templateView licenseGetting a nose door ready to put on a C-87 transport plane at the end of the assembly line at the Consolidated Aircraft…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503528/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction services poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11897059/construction-services-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseInstalling oxygen flask racks above the flight deck of a C-87 transport at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505677/photo-image-construction-plant-personFree Image from public domain license3D happy construction worker and customers editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12453850/happy-construction-worker-and-customers-editable-remixView licenseAssembling Liberator Bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503976/assembling-liberator-bomber-consolidated-aircraft-corp-fort-worth-texasFree Image from public domain licenseInternational business shipping, editable black designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10168028/international-business-shipping-editable-black-designView licenseWorking inside fuselage of a Liberator Bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503460/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseEditable poster mockup, house plan designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203347/editable-poster-mockup-house-plan-designView licenseProduction of B-24 bombers and C-87 transports, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texas. Cabbie Coleman, former…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506605/photo-image-construction-plant-personFree Image from public domain license3D construction worker with cement truck editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394326/construction-worker-with-cement-truck-editable-remixView licenseDrilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502150/photo-image-plant-plane-faceFree Image from public domain licenseShipping service employee, 3D logistics remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9245008/shipping-service-employee-logistics-remixView licenseRiveters at work on fuselage of Liberator Bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503309/photo-image-space-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseInternational business shipping, editable blue designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10168027/international-business-shipping-editable-blue-designView licenseWorking on wing of Consolidated Liberator Bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp. plant, Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503626/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseEngineering Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14435527/engineering-instagram-post-templateView licenseA C-87 transport plane, just off the assembly line, at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation field, Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505729/photo-image-plane-sky-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCompany vision Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823918/company-vision-facebook-post-templateView licenseDrilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504394/photo-image-hospital-plant-planeFree Image from public domain licenseProfessional construction poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11892961/professional-construction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHelen Bray, who left school to become a mechanic at a western aircraft plant, is making an emplanage section on a new…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508520/photo-image-construction-plant-planeFree Image from public domain licenseSmart city poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660925/smart-city-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA hydraulic mechanic greasing the landing gear of a transport, before the plane leaves the last station on the assembly line…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502134/photo-image-leaves-plant-planeFree Image from public domain licenseInternational business worldwide shipping png, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10160660/international-business-worldwide-shipping-png-transparent-backgroundView licenseInstalling an engine at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506370/photo-image-plant-person-manFree Image from public domain license