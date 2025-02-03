rawpixel
Sunset silhouette of flying fortress, Langley Field, Va.
Memorial day Instagram post template
A giant of the skyways poises for flight, Langley Field, Va. The four powerful engines of a YB-17 bomber are warmed up…
D-Day Instagram post template
Here's our mission. A combat crew receives final instructions just before taking off in a mighty YB-17 bomber from a…
Military service Instagram post template, editable text
Servicing an A-20 bomber, Langley Field, Va.
Now all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Servicing an A-20 bomber, Langley Field, Va.
Working women poster template
One of America's new warships of the air, a mighty YB-17 bomber, is pulled up at a bombardment squadron hangar, Langley…
Violence kills peace grows quote Facebook story template
The kind of man Hitler wishes we didn't have. A bomber pilot, captain in a bombardment squadron, just before he climbs…
Memorial day Instagram post template
Servicing an A-20 bomber, Langley Field, Va.
D-Day heroes poster template
Hitler would like this man to go home and forget about the war. A good American non-com at the side machine gun of a huge YB…
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
U.S. Army Air Forces pilot in front of a YB-17 bombing airplane, probably Langley field, Virginia
Poetry quote Facebook story template
F.W. Hunter, Army test pilot, Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.
Say No to war Instagram post template
B-25 bombers on the outdoor assembly line at North American Aviation, Incorporated, almost ready for their first test…
Anzac day poster template
Marine Corps gliders in flight out of Parris Island, S.C.
D-Day invasion poster template
Marine Corps gliders in flight out of Parris Island, S.C.
No to war poster template, editable text and design
A candid view of one of the women workers touching up the U.S. Army Air Forces insignia on the side of the fuselage of a…
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
Capping and inspecting tubing: two women are shown capping and inspecting tubing which goes into the manufacture of the…
Memorial day Instagram post template
Training gliders at Page Field, Parris Island, S.C.
Memorial day Instagram post template
Barrage balloon, Parris Island, S.C.
Stop war Instagram post template
A marine Lieutenant, glider pilot in training at Page Field, Parris Island, S.C.
Airline ad Instagram post template, editable text
Barrage balloon, Parris Island, S.C.
Regret quote Facebook story template
Preparing for take-off at the glider pilot training program, Page Field, Parris Island, S.C.
