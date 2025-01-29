rawpixel
A completely overhauled engine on the transfer table at the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe railroad locomotive shops…
A completely overhauled engine on the transfer table at the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe Railroad locomotive shops…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504276/photo-image-clouds-blue-skyFree Image from public domain license
Santa Fe R.R. streamliner, the "Super Chief," being serviced at the depot, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Servicing these diesel…
Hammering out a draw bar on the steam drop hammer in the blacksmith shop, Santa Fe R.R. shops, Albuquerque, New Mexico)
At the Santa Fe R.R. tie plant, Albuquerque, New Mexico. The ties made of pine and fir, are seasoned for eight months. The…
Servicing engines at coal and sand chutes at Argentine yard, Santa Fe R.R., Kansas City, Kansas
Santa Fe R.R. yard, Gallup, New Mexico
Santa Fe R.R. streamliner, the "super Chief," being serviced at the depot, Albuquerque, N.M. Servicing of these diesel…
In the Santa Fe R.R. yards, Belen, New Mexico
Activity in the Santa Fe R.R. yard, Los Angeles, Calif. Due to blackout regulations, flood lights, switch lights, locomotive…
Washing one of the Santa Fe R.R. 54 hundred horse power diesel freight locomotives in the roundhouse, Argentine, Kansas.…
General view of the city and the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe Railroad, Amarillo, Texas. Santa Fe R.R. trip
Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe railroad conductor George E. Burton and engineer J.W. Edwards comparing time before pulling…
Santa Fe R.R. locomotive shops, Topeka, Kansas
Santa Fe R.R. yards and shops, Argentine, Kansas. Argentine yard is at Kansas City, Kansas
West bound Santa Fe R.R. freight train waiting in a siding to meet an east bound train, Ricardo, New Mexico
Santa Fe RR freight train about to leave for the West Coast from Corwith yard, Chicago, Ill., Santa Fe R.R. trip
Night view of part of Santa Fe R.R. yard, Kansas City, Kansas
West bound Santa Fe R.R. freight train stopping for water, Tolar, New Mexico
A freight train stopping for coal and water at a siding enroute to Gallup, New Mexico, near Laguna, N.M.
Santa Fe R.R. yards, Argentine, Kansas. Argentine yard is at Kansas City, Kansas
