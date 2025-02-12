rawpixel
Two assembly line workers at the Long Beach, Calif., plant of Douglas Aircraft Company enjoy a well-earned lunch period…
Work insurance png word, security & protection remix
A noontime rest for a full-fledged assembly worker at the Long Beach, Calif., plant of Douglas Aircraft Company. Nacelle…
Air pollution factory png sticker, hands destroying environment remix, editable design
An A-20 bomber being riveted by a woman worker at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.
Abstract image of business people silhouette on glass window
Women workers install fixtures and assemblies to a tail fuselage section of a B-17F bomber at the Douglas Aircraft Company…
Startup business man working on laptop
Riveting team working on the cockpit shell of a B-25 i.e. C-47 bomber at the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…
Word safety png word, security & protection remix
American mothers and sisters, like these women at the Douglas Aircraft Company, give important help in producing dependable…
Safety first png word, security & protection remix
Carefully trained women inspectors check and inspect cargo transport innerwings before they are assembled on the fuselage…
Floral mind sticker, mixed media editable design
Women become skilled shop technicians after careful training in the school at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant, Long…
Abstract image of business people silhouette on glass window
A noontime rest for a full-fledged assembly worker at the Long Beach, Calif., plant of Douglas Aircraft Company. Nacelle…
Factory poster template, editable text and design
Women workers install fixtures and assemblies to a tail fuselage section of a B-17 bomber at the Douglas Aircraft Company…
Pollution quote Facebook post template
A girl riveting machine operator at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant joins sections of wing ribs to reinforce the inner…
Smart factory Instagram post template, editable text
Men and women make efficient operating teams on riveting and other jobs at the Douglas Aircraft plant, Long Beach, Calif.…
Wooden architecture poster template
Riveter at work at the Douglas Aircraft Corporation plant in Long Beach, Calif.
Beach party Instagram post template
Women are trained as engine mechanics in thorough Douglas training methods, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
Melting globe, environment illustration, editable design
Girl inspectors at the Long Beach, Calif., plant of Douglas Aircraft Company make a careful check of center wings for C-47…
Melting globe, environment illustration, editable design
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
Melting globe, environment illustration, editable design
Part of the cowling for one of the motors for a B-25 bomber is assembled in the engine department of North American…
Beach holiday poster template, editable text and design
Girl inspector confers with a worker as she makes a a careful check of center wings for C-47 transport planes, Douglas…
Girl in white with factory chimneys and flowers, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
A fast, hard-hitting new A-20 i.e., B-25 attack bomber is brought for a test hop to the flight line at the Long Beach…
Melting globe png, environment illustration, editable design
Lunchtime brings a few minutes of rest for these women workers of the assembly line at Douglas Aircraft Company's plant…
Factory sign mockup, blue company building design
Huge drop hammers work day and night forming sheet metal parts for United Nations bombers and fighters at the North American…
