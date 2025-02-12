Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagebackgroundplantfacepersonbeachbuildingvintagefactoryTwo assembly line workers at the Long Beach, Calif., plant of Douglas Aircraft Company enjoy a well-earned lunch period, Long Beach, Calif. Nacelle parts of a heavy bomber form the backgroundView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 970 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7427 x 9184 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWork insurance png word, security & protection remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9267018/work-insurance-png-word-security-protection-remixView licenseA noontime rest for a full-fledged assembly worker at the Long Beach, Calif., plant of Douglas Aircraft Company. 