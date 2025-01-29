Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagesceneryskyvintagemountainnatureworld warpublic domainlandscapeOld lead mines here have been reopened, Creede, Colo. Creede for many years was "a ghost town," but has resumed the activities that made it an important lead producing center years ago, and is now producing much vitally needed metal for the war effortView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 969 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9094 x 7346 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarIn the Plateau Country, Colorado, vintage painting by William Henry Holmes. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830428/png-american-art-artworkView licenseProduction. Lead. View near Creede, Colorade where old lead mines have been reopened. Lead and silver mining in a former "ghost town". Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339158/image-person-public-domain-blackFree Image from public domain license