Humanitarian day Instagram post template, editable text
Construction of Douglas Dam, TVA
History quote Facebook story template
Woman machinist, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
D-Day invasion poster template
Construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.
D-day anniversary poster template
Women become skilled shop technicians after careful training in the school at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant, Long…
Regret quote Facebook story template
Maintenance man at the Combustion Engineering Co. working at the largest cold steel hydraulic press in the world…
Make love not war Instagram post template
Early stages of construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.
Call for peace Instagram post template
A girl riveting machine operator at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant joins sections of wing ribs to reinforce the inner…
Memorial day Instagram post template
Mechanical operator on boiler parts, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
Construction at Douglas Dam (TVA), Tenn.
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
Construction at TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.
D-Day anniversary festival Instagram post template
Drill press operator, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa.
Shopping time Instagram post template, editable text
Women are trained as engine mechanics in thorough Douglas training methods, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
Hiring blog banner template, editable text
Truck driver at TVA's Douglas Dam, Tennessee
Print factory poster template, editable text and design
Construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.
No to war blog banner template
In North American's modern machine shop, another aircraft part is finished on a huge turret lathe, North American Aviation…
Artisan grocer Instagram post template, editable text
Tightening a nut on a guide vane operating seromotor in TVA's hydroelectric plant, Watts Bar Dam, Tennessee. Located 530…
History quote Facebook story template
Checking the alignment of a turbine shaft at the top of the guide bearing in TVA's hydroelectric plant, Watts Bar Dam, Tenn.…
Vote now Instagram poster template, editable text and design
Excavating within the log cofferdam during an early stage of construction, Douglas Dam, Tenn.
Hiring Instagram post template, editable text
Woman at work on motor, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
World peace day Instagram post template
Carpenter at work on Douglas Dam, Tennessee (TVA)
