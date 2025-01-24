Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageconstructionbuildingsmokevintagefactorywaterworld warpublic domainPennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, OhioView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 916 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7970 x 6081 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarConstruction services Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10759474/construction-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading iron ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloader, Cleveland, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507084/photo-image-construction-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseAir pollution Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037706/air-pollution-facebook-post-templateView licenseUnloading a lake freighter at the Pennsylvania Railroad iron ore docks by means of Hulett unloaders, Cleveland, Ohio. In the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506722/photo-image-construction-sky-personFree Image from public domain licensePollution Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037842/pollution-facebook-post-templateView licensePennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504535/photo-image-construction-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseClimate change quote Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631734/climate-change-quote-facebook-post-templateView licensePennsylvania R.R. Railroad ore docks, unloading iron ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508683/photo-image-ocean-sea-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licensePennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading ore from a lake freighter by "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502181/photo-image-construction-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseNo more nuclear weapons Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514359/more-nuclear-weapons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading iron ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506016/photo-image-construction-vintage-waterFree Image from public domain licenseNo more nuclear weapons blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514328/more-nuclear-weapons-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508567/photo-image-construction-vintage-waterFree Image from public domain licenseNo more nuclear weapons poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514329/more-nuclear-weapons-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePennsylvania R.R. Railroad ore docks, unloading iron ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503917/photo-image-sky-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseClean energy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900982/clean-energy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLoading coal into a lake freighter at the Pennsylvania Railroad docks, Sandusky, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502175/photo-image-person-vintage-waterFree Image from public domain licenseThanks for serving Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640984/thanks-for-serving-instagram-post-templateView licensePennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504447/photo-image-sky-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome home Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112149/welcome-home-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licensePennsylvania R.R. iron ore docks, unloading ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" ore unloadershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504940/photo-image-ocean-house-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseNuclear weapons Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706825/nuclear-weapons-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseLoading a freighter with coal at one of the three coal docks owned by the Pennsylvania Railroad, Sandusky, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504770/photo-image-sky-person-smokeFree Image from public domain licensePositive & inspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630172/positive-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licensePennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading iron ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507114/photo-image-sky-person-oceanFree Image from public domain licensePollution quote Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631772/pollution-quote-facebook-post-templateView licenseLoading a lake freighter with coal for shipment to other lake ports, Sandusky, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504361/photo-image-sky-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNo more nuclear weapons Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706826/more-nuclear-weapons-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseLoading a lake freighter with coal at the Pennsylvania R.R. coal docks, for shipment to other Great Lake ports, Sandusky…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7509014/photo-image-sky-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641208/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licensePennsylvania R.R. ore docks, a "Hulett" ore unloader in operation, Cleveland, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508545/photo-image-construction-sky-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAlternative energy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900942/alternative-energy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePennsylvania R.R. ore docks, a "Hulett" unloader in operation, Cleveland, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504280/pennsylvania-rr-ore-docks-hulett-unloader-operation-cleveland-ohioFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640941/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView licenseLoading coal into a lake freighter at the Pennsylvania Railroad docks, Sandusky, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504127/photo-image-person-vintage-waterFree Image from public domain licenseSmart factory Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614982/smart-factory-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAfter the ore is weighed in the "Hewlett" i.e. "Hulett" machine it is dropped in the waiting hopper cars below; Pennsylvania…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503342/photo-image-person-vintage-carsFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639999/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licensePhoto of loaded container ship vehicle boat sea.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12412187/photo-image-cloud-sky-seaView license