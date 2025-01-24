rawpixel
Pennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohio
Construction services Instagram post template, editable text
Pennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading iron ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloader, Cleveland, Ohio
Air pollution Facebook post template
Unloading a lake freighter at the Pennsylvania Railroad iron ore docks by means of Hulett unloaders, Cleveland, Ohio. In the…
Pollution Facebook post template
Pennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohio
Climate change quote Facebook post template
Pennsylvania R.R. Railroad ore docks, unloading iron ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland…
Memorial day Instagram post template
Pennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading ore from a lake freighter by "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohio
No more nuclear weapons Instagram post template, editable text
Pennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading iron ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohio
No more nuclear weapons blog banner template, editable text
Pennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohio
No more nuclear weapons poster template, editable text and design
Pennsylvania R.R. Railroad ore docks, unloading iron ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland…
Clean energy Instagram post template, editable text
Loading coal into a lake freighter at the Pennsylvania Railroad docks, Sandusky, Ohio
Thanks for serving Instagram post template
Pennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohio
Welcome home Facebook post template, editable design
Pennsylvania R.R. iron ore docks, unloading ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" ore unloaders
Nuclear weapons Instagram story template, editable text
Loading a freighter with coal at one of the three coal docks owned by the Pennsylvania Railroad, Sandusky, Ohio
Positive & inspirational quote Facebook story template
Pennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading iron ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohio
Pollution quote Facebook post template
Loading a lake freighter with coal for shipment to other lake ports, Sandusky, Ohio
No more nuclear weapons Instagram story template, editable text
Loading a lake freighter with coal at the Pennsylvania R.R. coal docks, for shipment to other Great Lake ports, Sandusky…
D-Day invasion poster template
Pennsylvania R.R. ore docks, a "Hulett" ore unloader in operation, Cleveland, Ohio
Alternative energy Instagram post template, editable text
Pennsylvania R.R. ore docks, a "Hulett" unloader in operation, Cleveland, Ohio
D-Day invasion Instagram post template
Loading coal into a lake freighter at the Pennsylvania Railroad docks, Sandusky, Ohio
Smart factory Instagram post template, editable text
After the ore is weighed in the "Hewlett" i.e. "Hulett" machine it is dropped in the waiting hopper cars below; Pennsylvania…
Memorial day Instagram post template
Photo of loaded container ship vehicle boat sea.
