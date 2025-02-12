rawpixel
The careful hands of women are trained in precise aircraft engine installation duties at Douglas Aircraft Company, Long…
Women are trained to do precise and vital engine installation detail in Douglas Aircraft Company plants, Long Beach, Calif.
Women at work on C-47 Douglas cargo transport, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
An A-20 bomber being riveted by a woman worker at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.
Women are trained as engine mechanics in thorough Douglas training methods, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
Women workers install fixtures and assemblies to a tail fuselage section of a B-17F bomber at the Douglas Aircraft Company…
Woman working on an airplane motor at North American Aviation, Inc., plant in Calif.
P-51 ("Mustang") fighter plane in construction, North American Aviation, Inc., Los Angeles, Calif.
Switch boxes on the firewalls of B-25 bombers are assembled by women workers at North American Aviation, Inc.'s Inglewood…
Women workers install fixtures and assemblies to a tail fuselage section of a B-17 bomber at the Douglas Aircraft Company…
Making wiring assemblies at a junction box on the fire wall for the right engine of a B-25 bomber, North American Aviation…
Women become skilled shop technicians after careful training in the school at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant, Long…
Employees on the "Sunshine" assembly line at North American's plant put the finishing touches on another B-25 bomber…
On North American's outdoor assembly line, employees rush a B-25 to completion, North American Aviation, Inglewood, Calif.
Part of the cowling for one of the motors for a B-25 bomber is assembled in the engine department of North American…
Woman machinist, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
Riveter at work at the Douglas Aircraft Corporation plant in Long Beach, Calif.
Riveting team working on the cockpit shell of a B-25 i.e. C-47 bomber at the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…
Flexible performance of C-47 transport planes is due in part to their two 1,200 horsepower radial engines and to their three…
Working with the electric wiring at Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
A girl riveting machine operator at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant joins sections of wing ribs to reinforce the inner…
