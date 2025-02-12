Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonmandarkvintageworld warpublic domainclothingadultSailor at the Naval Air Base wears the new type protective clothing and gas mask designed for use in chemical warfare, Corpus Christi, Texas. These uniforms are lighter than the old typeView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 961 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7316 x 9134 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640374/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseLearning to work a cutting machine, these two NYA employees receive training to fit them for important work, Corpus Christi…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504165/photo-image-person-building-manFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038938/war-blog-banner-templateView licenseFueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505667/fueling-plane-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain licenseD-day anniversary poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640176/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView licenseFueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508068/fueling-plane-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640849/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseA sailor mechanic refueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502331/photo-image-plane-sky-personFree Image from public domain licenseHumanitarian day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466704/humanitarian-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSailor mechanic fueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506714/sailor-mechanic-fueling-plane-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseBowen and Olsen, a riveter and her supervisor, in the Assembly and Repair Dept. at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504213/photo-image-clouds-airplane-skyFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640777/d-day-anniversary-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseNYA employees receiving training in the Assembly and Repair Dept., U.S. Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502919/photo-image-vintage-factory-world-warFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Book Day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735393/world-book-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseOyida Peaks riveting as part of her NYA training to become a mechanic at the Naval Air Base, in the Assembly and Repair…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502278/photo-image-face-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseSelf-love reminder quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640593/self-love-reminder-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseWith a woman's determination, Lorena Craig takes over a man-size job, Corpus Christi, Texas. Before she came to work at the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504479/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639966/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseEnsign Noressey and Cadet Thenics at the Naval Air base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506701/ensign-noressey-and-cadet-thenics-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639934/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseFeeding an SNC advanced training plane its essential supply of gasoline is done by sailor mechanics at the Naval Air Base…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505262/photo-image-plane-face-skyFree Image from public domain licenseMake love not war Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451318/make-love-not-war-instagram-post-templateView licenseAt the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508192/the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain licenseRegret quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632484/regret-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseMrs. Virginia Davis, a riveter in the assembly and repair department of the Naval Air Base, supervises Chas. Potter, a NYA…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506383/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain licenseViolence kills peace grows quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640595/violence-kills-peace-grows-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseAfter seven years in the Navy, J.D. Estes is considered an old sea salt by his mates at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508699/photo-image-face-person-seaFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640638/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView licenseSailor mechanic inspecting a PBY plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503679/photo-image-blue-sky-plane-faceFree Image from public domain licenseD-day anniversary Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640636/d-day-anniversary-instagram-post-templateView licenseBowen, a riveter, and Olsen, her supervisor, in the Assembly and Repair Dept. at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506443/photo-image-airplane-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseWorld peace day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777296/world-peace-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseStarting a propeller at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502301/starting-propeller-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain licenseCall for peace Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451296/call-for-peace-instagram-post-templateView licenseLorena Craig is cowler under civil service at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505945/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMake love not war quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640610/make-love-not-war-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseMrs. Eloise J. Ellis, senior supervisor in the Assembly and Repairs Dept. of the Naval Air Base, talking with one of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502233/photo-image-airplane-person-manFree Image from public domain licensePoverty poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13240845/poverty-poster-templateView licenseFeeding an SNC advanced training plane its essential supply of gasoline is done by sailor mechanics at the Naval Air Base…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504065/photo-image-plane-person-manFree Image from public domain license