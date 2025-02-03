rawpixel
Train going over the hump at the C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
Memorial day Instagram post template
Train going over the hump at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
Anzac day poster template
Train going over the hump at the C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
Remembering our soldiers Instagram post template
General view of part of classification yard at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago…
Now all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, tank cars going over the hump at Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
D-day anniversary Instagram post template
General view of a classification yard at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso () yard, Chicago, Ill.
D-Day heroes Instagram post template
Train pulling out of the freight house at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso Yard, Chicago, Ill.
D-Day poster template
A train pulling out of the freight house at C & NW RR's Proviso() yard, Chicago, Ill.
D-Day heroes poster template
General view of the hump yard at Proviso yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
Working women poster template
General view of one of the departure yards at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago…
Violence kills peace grows quote Facebook story template
A train being pushed over the hump at the Proviso yard, C & NW RR., Chicago, Ill.
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
Work goes on 24 hours a day at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
Poetry quote Facebook story template
View in a departure yard at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso () yard at twilight, Chicago, Ill.
D-Day invasion poster template
C&NWRR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, towerman R.W. Mayberry of Elmhurst, Ill., at the Proviso yard. He operates a…
No to war poster template, editable text and design
A train (or "cut") being pushed out of a receiving yard toward the hump. A brakeman rides each train to signal the engineer…
Memorial day Instagram post template
Frederick Batt, brakeman, on the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, at Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
Memorial day Instagram post template
A general view of a classification yard at C & NW RR's Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
Stop war Instagram post template
Caboose on the caboose track at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
Freight cars in the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western Railroad classification yard(), Chicago, Ill. General view…
D-Day anniversary Instagram post template
View of a classification yard at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
Construction services Instagram post template, editable text
Greasing a locomotive in the roundhouse at Proviso () yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's, Chicago…
