Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageairplaneskyshadowpersonvintageworld warpublic domainunited statesCivil Air Patrol Base, Bar Harbor, MaineView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 973 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9195 x 7458 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarNow all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738633/png-7th-war-loan-now-all-together-1945-vintage-poster-cc-beall-america-americanView licenseCivil Air Patrol Base, Bar Harbor, Mainehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508854/civil-air-patrol-base-bar-harbor-maineFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCivil Air Patrol Base, Bar Harbor, Maine. Ground crew making a routine overhaul of a patrol plane at base headquarters of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504660/photo-image-plane-sky-personFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908969/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCivil Air Patrol Base, Bar Harbor, Maine. Ground crew making overhaul of a patrol plane. Coastal Patrol #20https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505710/photo-image-plane-sky-personFree Image from public domain licenseHiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCivil Air Patrol Base, Bar Harbor, Mainehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508833/civil-air-patrol-base-bar-harbor-maineFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseCivil Air Patrol Base, Bar Harbor, Mainehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506108/civil-air-patrol-base-bar-harbor-maineFree Image from public domain licenseHiring blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508477/hiring-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCivil Air Patrol Base, Bar Harbor, Mainehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504902/civil-air-patrol-base-bar-harbor-maineFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseCivil Air Patrol Base, Bar Harbor, Mainehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503873/civil-air-patrol-base-bar-harbor-maineFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587479/vote-now-instagram-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCivil Air Patrol Base, Bar Harbor, Mainehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505942/civil-air-patrol-base-bar-harbor-maineFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926857/hiring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCivil Air Patrol Base, Bar Harbor, Maine. Flying field from the hangar. Coastal Patrol #20https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505697/photo-image-cloud-airplane-skyFree Image from public domain licenseMilitary service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11849287/military-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCivil Air Patrol Base, Bar Harbor, Maine. Flying field of Coastal Patrol #20https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508041/civil-air-patrol-base-bar-harbor-maine-flying-field-coastal-patrol-20Free Image from public domain licenseJobs Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814472/jobs-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCivil Air Patrol Base, Bar Harbor, Maine. Ground crew making overhaul of a patrol plane. Coastal Patrol #20https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506421/photo-image-planes-sky-personFree Image from public domain licensePresident's day Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916775/presidents-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCivil Air Patrol Base, Bar Harbor, Mainehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502270/civil-air-patrol-base-bar-harbor-maineFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631292/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseCivil Air Patrol Base, Bar Harbor, Mainehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505826/civil-air-patrol-base-bar-harbor-maineFree Image from public domain licenseWorking women poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView licenseCivil Air Patrol Base, Bar Harbor, Mainehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504339/civil-air-patrol-base-bar-harbor-maineFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587427/vote-now-instagram-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCivil Air Patrol Base, Bar Harbor, Mainehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508234/civil-air-patrol-base-bar-harbor-maineFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseCivil Air Patrol Base, Bar Harbor, Mainehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504189/civil-air-patrol-base-bar-harbor-maineFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916744/vote-now-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCivil Air Patrol Base, Bar Harbor, Mainehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508647/civil-air-patrol-base-bar-harbor-maineFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587412/vote-now-instagram-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCivil Air Patrol Base, Bar Harbor, Maine. Ground crew making a routine overhaul of a patrol plane, Coastal Patrol #20https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504739/photo-image-plane-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage costume Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13144708/vintage-costume-instagram-post-templateView licenseCivil Air Patrol Base, Bar Harbor, Maine. The hangar of Coastal Patrol #20https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504551/civil-air-patrol-base-bar-harbor-maine-the-hangar-coastal-patrol-20Free Image from public domain licensePrevent global warming poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8754736/png-america-architecture-artView licenseMarine power plane which tows the training gliders at Page Field, Parris Island, S.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504656/photo-image-plane-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license