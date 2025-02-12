rawpixel
War production workers at the Vilter Manufacturing Company making M5 and M7 guns for the U.S. Army, Milwaukee, Wis. Ex-stage…
One of the girls of Vilter Manufacturing Co. filing small gun parts, Milwaukee, Wisc. One brother in Coast Guard, one going…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506224/photo-image-person-man-vintageFree Image from public domain license
War production workers at the Vilter Manufacturing Company making M5 and M7 guns for the U.S. Army, Milwaukee, Wis. Ex…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506748/photo-image-face-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
War production worker at the Vilter Manufacturing Company making M5 and M7 guns for the U.S. Army, Milwaukee, Wis. Ex…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506839/photo-image-face-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Transfusion donor bottles, Baxter Lab., Glenview, Ill. Formerly a sculptress and designer of tiles, Dorothy Cole converted…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503798/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Helen Ryan, age 41 (with cap), widow and used to work in a show factory, Heil and Co., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Agnes Cliemka…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504041/photo-image-person-building-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Gist inspector, Mrs. Mary Betchner inspecting one of the 25 cutters for burrs before inserting it in the inside of a 105mm.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505650/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Drilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502150/photo-image-plant-plane-faceFree Image from public domain license
Working in the Assembly and Repair Dept. of the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508438/photo-image-person-vintage-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Mary Louise Stepan, 21, used to be a waitress. She has a brother in the air corps. She is working on transport parts in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503207/photo-image-hand-face-peopleFree Image from public domain license
A lathe operator machining parts for transport planes at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503508/photo-image-plant-planes-faceFree Image from public domain license
A rivet is her fighting weapon. Oyida Peaks, daughter of a Navy lieutenant, one of many women taking NYA training to become…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504198/photo-image-face-person-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Lucile Mazurek, age 29, ex-housewife, husband going into the service. Working on black-out lamps to be used on the gasoline…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504418/photo-image-face-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Women from all fields have joined the production army, Corpus Christi, Texas. Miss Grace Weaver, a civil service worker at…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508419/photo-image-star-hand-planeFree Image from public domain license
Lathe operator machining parts for transport planes at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505745/photo-image-plant-planes-personFree Image from public domain license
Beulah Faith, 20, used to be sales clerk in department store, reaming tools for transport on lathe machine, Consolidated…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503541/photo-image-person-microphone-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Drilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7509033/photo-image-plant-plane-faceFree Image from public domain license
Two Navy wives, Eva Herzberg and Elve Burnham, entered war work after their husbands joined the service, Glenview, Ill. They…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504137/photo-image-person-vintage-bloodFree Image from public domain license
Formerly a sculptress and designer of tiles, Dorothy Cole converted her basement into a workshop to tin plate needles for…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504035/photo-image-person-vintage-bloodFree Image from public domain license
Mrs. Doris Duke, who is 26 and a mother of one child, Corpus Christi, Texas. Mrs. Duke is a civil service worker in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506239/photo-image-face-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Agnes Cliemka, age 23, married and husband may be going into the service any day, Heil and Co., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Agnes…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506287/photo-image-person-vintage-world-warFree Image from public domain license