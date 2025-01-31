Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImageplantskysteamwoodenpersonsmokeblackvintageAt the Santa Fe R.R. tie plant, Albuquerque, New Mexico. The ties made of pine and fir, are seasoned for eight months. The steaming black ties in the center have just come from the retort where they have been impregnated with creosote for eight hours. This plant has a capacity of 100,000 ties per month; is currently producing 80,000View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 930 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7859 x 6092 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMen's style poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10711068/mens-style-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSanta Fe R.R. streamliner, the "Super Chief," being serviced at the depot, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Activity in the Santa Fe R.R. yard, Los Angeles, Calif. Due to blackout regulations, flood lights, switch lights, locomotive…

Santa Fe R.R. line going to Albuquerque, New Mexico, past the Isleta Indian reservation, Isleta, New Mexico

Santa Fe R.R. west bound freight stopping for water, Melrose, New Mexico

The giant Santa Fe R.R. 10 million bushel grain elevator, Kansas

The giant 10 million bushel grain elevator of the Santa Fe R.R., Kansas

Washing one of the Santa Fe R.R. 54 hundred horse power diesel freight locomotives in the roundhouse, Argentine, Kansas.…

Santa Fe R.R. train, Melrose, New Mexico General view of the city and the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe Railroad, Amarillo, Texas. Santa Fe R.R. trip

Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe railroad conductor George E. Burton and engineer J.W. Edwards comparing time before pulling…

Retiring a locomotive driver wheel, Shopton, Iowa. The tire is heated by means of gas until it can be slipped over the… Santa Fe R.R. yard, Gallup, New Mexico Santa Fe R.R. triphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504026/photo-image-smoke-vintage-world-warFree Image from public domain licenseBBQ chef blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517716/bbq-chef-blog-banner-templateView licenseAtchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe railroad conductor George E. Burton and engineer J.W. Edwards comparing time before pulling…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506800/photo-image-steam-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseTrain blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451902/train-blog-banner-templateView licenseRetiring a locomotive driver wheel, Shopton, Iowa. The tire is heated by means of gas until it can be slipped over the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503842/photo-image-fire-light-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseA knights journey fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663360/knights-journey-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseSanta Fe R.R. yard, Gallup, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508677/santa-rr-yard-gallup-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license