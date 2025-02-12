rawpixel
Two women workers are shown capping and inspecting tubing which goes into the manufacture of the "Vengeance" (A-31) dive…
planepersonbuildingmenvintagefactoryworld warpublic domain
Memorial day Instagram post template
Capping and inspecting tubing: two women are shown capping and inspecting tubing which goes into the manufacture of the…
History quote Facebook story template
Drilling horizontal stabilizers: operating a hand drill, this woman worker at Vultee-Nashville is shown working on the…
Children looking at globe, travel editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
Globe reading textbook, creative education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Women are trained as engine mechanics in thorough Douglas training methods, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
D-Day Instagram post template
Women workers install fixtures and assemblies to a tail fuselage section of a B-17F bomber at the Douglas Aircraft Company…
Children looking at globe, travel editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
This woman worker at the Vultee-Nashville is shown making final adjustments in the wheel well of an inner wing before the…
Globe reading textbook, creative education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Part of the cowling for one of the motors for a B-25 bomber is assembled in the engine department of North American…
French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
Globe reading textbook png, creative education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Making wiring assemblies at a junction box on the fire wall for the right engine of a B-25 bomber, North American Aviation…
Make love not war Instagram post template
An A-20 bomber being riveted by a woman worker at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.
Regret quote Facebook story template
View of the B-25 final assembly line at North American Aviation's Inglewood, California, plant
Call for peace Instagram post template
Men and women make efficient operating teams on riveting and other jobs at the Douglas Aircraft plant, Long Beach, Calif.…
PNG element stop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable design
Mounting motor on a Fairfax B-25 bomber, at North American Aviation, Inc., plant in Inglewood, Calif.
Poverty poster template
American mothers and sisters, like these women at the Douglas Aircraft Company, give important help in producing dependable…
PNG element stop air pollution, French, environment collage, editable design
Employees on the "Sunshine" assembly line at North American's plant put the finishing touches on another B-25 bomber…
Memorial day Instagram post template
Women workers install fixtures and assemblies to a tail fuselage section of a B-17 bomber at the Douglas Aircraft Company…
Man holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
Riveting team working on the cockpit shell of a B-25 i.e. C-47 bomber at the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…
Man holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
Punching rivet holes in a frame member for a B-25 bomber, the plant of North American Aviation, Inc., Calif.
Children looking at globe, travel editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
A girl riveting machine operator at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant joins sections of wing ribs to reinforce the inner…
PNG element French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
Switch boxes on the firewalls of B-25 bombers are assembled by women workers at North American Aviation, Inc.'s Inglewood…
