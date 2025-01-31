rawpixel
Transfusion donor bottles, Baxter Lab., Glenview, Ill.
personbuildingvintagefactoryworld warpublic domainclothingwoman
Working women poster template
Two Navy wives, Eva Herzberg and Elve Burnham, entered war work after their husbands joined the service, Glenview, Ill. They…
Print factory poster template, editable text and design
Formerly a sculptress and designer of tiles, Dorothy Cole converted her basement into a workshop to tin plate needles for…
D-Day heroes poster template
Transfusion donor bottles, Baxter Lab., Glenview, Ill. Formerly a sculptress and designer of tiles, Dorothy Cole converted…
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
Transfusion donor bottles, Baxter Lab., Glenview, Ill. Formerly a sculptress and designer of tiles, Dorothy Cole converted…
Women make history quote Facebook story template
Transfusion donor bottles, Baxter Lab., Glenview, Ill. Formerly a sculptress and designer of tiles, Dorothy Cole converted…
Empowering women poster template, editable text & design
Formerly a sculptress and designer of tiles, Dorothy Cole converted her basement into a workshop to tin plate needles for…
Strong girls united poster template, editable advertisement
Mrs. Doris Duke, who is 26 and a mother of one child, Corpus Christi, Texas. Mrs. Duke is a civil service worker in the…
Women of power, editable flyer template for branding
Oyida Peaks riveting as part of her NYA training to become a mechanic in the Assembly and Repair Department at the Naval Air…
Women of power poster template, editable advertisement
Drilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
Print factory Instagram story template, editable text
Working in the Assembly and Repair Dept. of the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Print factory blog banner template, editable text
Frances Eggleston, aged 23, came from Oklahoma, used to do office work. Removing paper from pilot's window(), Consolidated…
Print factory Facebook post template, editable design
Pearl Harbor widows have gone into war work to carry on the fight with a personal vengeance, Corpus Christi, Texas. Mrs.…
Women of power email header template, customizable design
A rivet is her fighting weapon. Oyida Peaks, daughter of a Navy lieutenant, one of many women taking NYA training to become…
Strong girls united email header template, customizable design
Drilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
Equality for women poster template, editable advertisement
A mating operation on a transport plane just before it comes to the pre-assembly line at the Consolidated Aircraft…
Women of power Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Beulah Faith, 20, used to be sales clerk in department store, reaming tools for transport on lathe machine, Consolidated…
Equality for women, editable flyer template for branding
"Women in white" doctor Navy planes (motors) at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas. Mildred Webb, an NYA trainee at…
Strong girls united Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Oyida Peaks riveting as part of her NYA training to become a mechanic at the Naval Air Base, in the Assembly and Repair…
Equality for women Twitter ad template, editable text & design
War production worker at the Vilter Manufacturing Company making M5 and M7 guns for the U.S. Army, Milwaukee, Wis. Ex…
Equality for women email header template, customizable design
Formerly a sociology major at the University of Southern California, Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis (right) now "keeps 'em flyin'" at…
