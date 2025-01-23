rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Smoke stacks
Save
Edit Image
cloudsskybuildingsmokevintagefactoryworld warpublic domain
Air pollution Facebook post template
Air pollution Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037706/air-pollution-facebook-post-templateView license
Smoke stacks
Smoke stacks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503533/smoke-stacksFree Image from public domain license
Pollution Facebook post template
Pollution Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037842/pollution-facebook-post-templateView license
Smoke stack of TVA chemical plant where elemental phosphorus is made, vicinity of Muscle Shoals, Alabama
Smoke stack of TVA chemical plant where elemental phosphorus is made, vicinity of Muscle Shoals, Alabama
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503302/photo-image-clouds-blue-sky-plantFree Image from public domain license
Climate change quote Facebook post template
Climate change quote Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631734/climate-change-quote-facebook-post-templateView license
Smoke stacks
Smoke stacks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506241/smoke-stacksFree Image from public domain license
Factory pollution, global warming, digital remix, editable design
Factory pollution, global warming, digital remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9587801/factory-pollution-global-warming-digital-remix-editable-designView license
Smoke stacks
Smoke stacks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506233/smoke-stacksFree Image from public domain license
Air pollution, global warming, digital remix, editable design
Air pollution, global warming, digital remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589979/air-pollution-global-warming-digital-remix-editable-designView license
Busy stacks give evidence of all-out war production effort at a plant of Owens-Corning Fiberglass Corporation, Akron, Ohio
Busy stacks give evidence of all-out war production effort at a plant of Owens-Corning Fiberglass Corporation, Akron, Ohio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504368/photo-image-cloud-plant-skyFree Image from public domain license
Factory pollution, global warming, digital remix, editable design
Factory pollution, global warming, digital remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9592528/factory-pollution-global-warming-digital-remix-editable-designView license
Smoke stacks
Smoke stacks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503792/smoke-stacksFree Image from public domain license
Air pollution, global warming, digital remix, editable design
Air pollution, global warming, digital remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9592546/air-pollution-global-warming-digital-remix-editable-designView license
Iron ore piles and blast furnaces, Carnegie-Illinois Steel Corporation mill in Etna, Pennsylvania
Iron ore piles and blast furnaces, Carnegie-Illinois Steel Corporation mill in Etna, Pennsylvania
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505764/photo-image-blue-sky-plantFree Image from public domain license
Global energy crisis Instagram post template, editable text
Global energy crisis Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11739427/global-energy-crisis-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corp., Akron, Ohio
Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corp., Akron, Ohio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504566/owens-corning-fiberglas-corp-akron-ohioFree Image from public domain license
Earth Day Instagram post template
Earth Day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13116901/earth-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Blast furnaces and iron ore at the Carnegie-Illinois Steel Corporation mills, Etna, Pennsylvania
Blast furnaces and iron ore at the Carnegie-Illinois Steel Corporation mills, Etna, Pennsylvania
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508193/photo-image-plant-building-smokeFree Image from public domain license
Pollution quote Facebook post template
Pollution quote Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631772/pollution-quote-facebook-post-templateView license
Near the waterfront, New Bedford, Mass.
Near the waterfront, New Bedford, Mass.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502964/near-the-waterfront-new-bedford-massFree Image from public domain license
Factory poster template, editable text and design
Factory poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11528015/factory-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Transmission towers in the switchyard of TVA's Chickamauga Dam, near Chattanooga, Tenn.
Transmission towers in the switchyard of TVA's Chickamauga Dam, near Chattanooga, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503307/photo-image-cloud-grid-skyFree Image from public domain license
Global energy crisis poster template, editable text and design
Global energy crisis poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708011/global-energy-crisis-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Transmission towers in the switchyard of TVA's Chickamauga Dam, near Chattanooga, Tenn.
Transmission towers in the switchyard of TVA's Chickamauga Dam, near Chattanooga, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504069/photo-image-clouds-sky-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Earth fact sheet Instagram post template
Earth fact sheet Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117079/earth-fact-sheet-instagram-post-templateView license
Section of the batch house at a plant of the Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corporation, Toledo, Ohio. In the bins are stored the…
Section of the batch house at a plant of the Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corporation, Toledo, Ohio. In the bins are stored the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504372/photo-image-plant-sky-houseFree Image from public domain license
Soil pollution Instagram post template
Soil pollution Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667869/soil-pollution-instagram-post-templateView license
Houses and factories
Houses and factories
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505907/houses-and-factoriesFree Image from public domain license
Construction services Instagram post template, editable text
Construction services Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10759474/construction-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Blast furnace at Carnegie-Illinois Steel Corporation mill in Etna, Pennsylvania
Blast furnace at Carnegie-Illinois Steel Corporation mill in Etna, Pennsylvania
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503276/blast-furnace-carnegie-illinois-steel-corporation-mill-etna-pennsylvaniaFree Image from public domain license
Stop air pollution Instagram post template
Stop air pollution Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536594/stop-air-pollution-instagram-post-templateView license
Transmission line towers and high tension lines that carry current generated at TVA's Wilson Dam hydroelectric plant, near…
Transmission line towers and high tension lines that carry current generated at TVA's Wilson Dam hydroelectric plant, near…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506044/photo-image-clouds-plant-skyFree Image from public domain license
Smart factory Instagram post template, editable text
Smart factory Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614982/smart-factory-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Transmission line towers and high tension lines that carry current generated at TVA's Wilson Dam hydroelectric plant, near…
Transmission line towers and high tension lines that carry current generated at TVA's Wilson Dam hydroelectric plant, near…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506596/photo-image-clouds-plant-skyFree Image from public domain license
Air pollution campaign Instagram post template
Air pollution campaign Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536632/air-pollution-campaign-instagram-post-templateView license
Section of the batch house at a plant of the Owens-Corning Fiberglass Corporation, Toledo, Ohio. In the bins are stored the…
Section of the batch house at a plant of the Owens-Corning Fiberglass Corporation, Toledo, Ohio. In the bins are stored the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505923/photo-image-plant-house-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Global energy crisis Instagram story template, editable text
Global energy crisis Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708014/global-energy-crisis-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Southland Paper mill, Kraft (chemical) pulp used in making newsprint, Lufkin, Texas
Southland Paper mill, Kraft (chemical) pulp used in making newsprint, Lufkin, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505083/photo-image-paper-blue-skyFree Image from public domain license
Welcome home Facebook post template, editable design
Welcome home Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112149/welcome-home-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Insulators and transmission wires in the switchyard of the TVA's Chickamauga Dam, located near Chattanooga, 471 miles above…
Insulators and transmission wires in the switchyard of the TVA's Chickamauga Dam, located near Chattanooga, 471 miles above…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504108/photo-image-cloud-sky-vintageFree Image from public domain license