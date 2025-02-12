Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeoplemanvintagetechnologyworld warpublic domainclothingadultStudents at Washington High School at class, training for specific contributions to the war effort, Los Angeles, Calif.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 958 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7325 x 9174 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarNo to war blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038938/war-blog-banner-templateView licenseStudents at Washington High School at class, training for specific contributions to the war effort, Los Angeles, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503804/photo-image-airplane-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseStudents at Washington High School at class, training for specific contributions to the war effort, Los Angeles, Calif.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505748/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLearning how to determine latitude by using a sextant is Senta Osoling, student at Polytechnic High School, Los Angeles…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506595/photo-image-face-sky-personFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWomen are trained to do precise and vital engine installation detail in Douglas Aircraft Company plants, Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503352/photo-image-plants-person-beachFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640849/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseWoman at work on motor, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506678/woman-work-motor-douglas-aircraft-company-long-beach-califFree Image from public domain licenseRearview of diverse people pointing to a blank white wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913036/rearview-diverse-people-pointing-blank-white-wallView licenseBoys trained in the fundamentals of navigation may become technicians in the armed service, Los Angeles, Calif. Thomas…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508235/photo-image-sky-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseMaking wiring assemblies at a junction box on the fire wall for the right engine of a B-25 bomber, North American Aviation…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506107/photo-image-fire-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640777/d-day-anniversary-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseBoys trained in the fundamentals of navigation may become technicians in the armed service, Los Angeles, Calif. Thomas…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506251/photo-image-hand-face-skyFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Book Day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735393/world-book-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseP-51 ("Mustang") fighter plane in construction, North American Aviation, Inc., Los Angeles, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507055/photo-image-construction-plane-personFree Image from public domain licenseRearview of diverse people hugging each otherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901768/rearview-diverse-people-hugging-each-otherView licenseCarefully trained women inspectors check and inspect cargo transport innerwings before they are assembled on the fuselage…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503567/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640374/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseWomen are trained as engine mechanics in thorough Douglas training methods, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505255/photo-image-construction-person-beachFree Image from public domain licenseMake love not war Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451318/make-love-not-war-instagram-post-templateView licenseCowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505628/photo-image-person-building-manFree Image from public domain licenseRegret quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632484/regret-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseIn North American's modern machine shop, another aircraft part is finished on a huge turret lathe, North American Aviation…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508128/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseViolence kills peace grows quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640595/violence-kills-peace-grows-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseWorking with the electric wiring at Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504090/photo-image-person-beach-manFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640638/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView licensePart of the cowling for one of the motors for a B-25 bomber is assembled in the engine department of North American…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502132/photo-image-plant-airplane-personFree Image from public domain licensePinned spinning globe, travel paper craft collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11954748/pinned-spinning-globe-travel-paper-craft-collage-editable-designView licenseMounting motor on a Fairfax B-25 bomber, at North American Aviation, Inc., plant in Inglewood, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503736/photo-image-plant-airplane-personFree Image from public domain licenseCall for peace Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451296/call-for-peace-instagram-post-templateView licenseLieutenant "Mike" Hunter, Army pilot assigned to Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506151/photo-image-sunglasses-airplane-personFree Image from public domain licenseWorld peace day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777296/world-peace-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseRiveting team working on the cockpit shell of a B-25 i.e. C-47 bomber at the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505632/photo-image-construction-plant-airplaneFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9520623/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGirl inspector confers with a worker as she makes a a careful check of center wings for C-47 transport planes, Douglas…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502570/photo-image-planes-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseDystopian book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14378714/dystopian-book-cover-templateView licenseAn employee in the drill-press section of North American's huge machine shop runs mounting holes in a large dural casting…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504620/photo-image-plant-plane-faceFree Image from public domain license