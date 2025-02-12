rawpixel
Students at Washington High School at class, training for specific contributions to the war effort, Los Angeles, Calif.
No to war blog banner template
Students at Washington High School at class, training for specific contributions to the war effort, Los Angeles, Calif.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Students at Washington High School at class, training for specific contributions to the war effort, Los Angeles, Calif.…
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Learning how to determine latitude by using a sextant is Senta Osoling, student at Polytechnic High School, Los Angeles…
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Women are trained to do precise and vital engine installation detail in Douglas Aircraft Company plants, Long Beach, Calif.
Woman at work on motor, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
Boys trained in the fundamentals of navigation may become technicians in the armed service, Los Angeles, Calif. Thomas…
Making wiring assemblies at a junction box on the fire wall for the right engine of a B-25 bomber, North American Aviation…
Boys trained in the fundamentals of navigation may become technicians in the armed service, Los Angeles, Calif. Thomas…
P-51 ("Mustang") fighter plane in construction, North American Aviation, Inc., Los Angeles, Calif.
Carefully trained women inspectors check and inspect cargo transport innerwings before they are assembled on the fuselage…
Women are trained as engine mechanics in thorough Douglas training methods, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
In North American's modern machine shop, another aircraft part is finished on a huge turret lathe, North American Aviation…
Working with the electric wiring at Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
Part of the cowling for one of the motors for a B-25 bomber is assembled in the engine department of North American…
Mounting motor on a Fairfax B-25 bomber, at North American Aviation, Inc., plant in Inglewood, Calif.
Lieutenant "Mike" Hunter, Army pilot assigned to Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
Riveting team working on the cockpit shell of a B-25 i.e. C-47 bomber at the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…
Girl inspector confers with a worker as she makes a a careful check of center wings for C-47 transport planes, Douglas…
An employee in the drill-press section of North American's huge machine shop runs mounting holes in a large dural casting…
