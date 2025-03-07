Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonmanvintagepublic domainportraitclothingblueGuide at Little Norway, Blue Mounds, Wis.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 913 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5063 x 6657 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537315/vintage-effectView licenseMigratory worker, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503004/migratory-worker-fsa-camp-robstown-texFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball cap editable mockup, headwear accessoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12177621/baseball-cap-editable-mockup-headwear-accessoryView licenseJohn L. Walter, conductor at Proviso yard of the C&NWRR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad. Mr. Walter has been…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502189/photo-image-face-person-newspapersFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGus Worke, a farmer who came from Germany 40 years ago, Southington, Conn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502244/gus-worke-farmer-who-came-from-germany-years-ago-southington-connFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican football athlete, sport editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10267575/american-football-athlete-sport-editable-remixView licenseGus Worke, a farmer who came from Germany 40 years ago, Southington, Conn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504835/gus-worke-farmer-who-came-from-germany-years-ago-southington-connFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511600/vintage-effectView licenseMelrose Park (near Chicago), Ill.; C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad; Roy Nelin, a box packer in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502197/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseBlue tie-dye baseball cap mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209355/blue-tie-dye-baseball-cap-mockup-editable-designView licenseFarm Security Administration borrower, vicinity of Frederiksted, St. Croix, Virgin Islandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506276/photo-image-face-sky-lightFree Image from public domain licenseVintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789098/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseBarker at the grounds at the Vermont state fair, Rutlandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502745/barker-the-grounds-the-vermont-state-fair-rutlandFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMan in bill cap and dungaree coat, possibly a farmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503457/man-bill-cap-and-dungaree-coat-possibly-farmerFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial investment businessman, business growth editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789081/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView licenseMelrose Park (near Chicago), Ill; C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad; L. Logan, of West Chicago, boilermaker…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504991/photo-image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFrederick Batt, brakeman, on the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, at Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505771/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain licenseVintage marketer png, target & dart board editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781969/vintage-marketer-png-target-dart-board-editable-remixView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: road gang, Jefferson County, Alabama]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12108563/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher png, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView licenseWorkers at the roundhouse of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad Proviso Yard, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506305/photo-image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial investment businessman, business growth editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789080/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView licenseAmir Khalid right and Amir Faisal, sons of King Ibn Saud of Saudi Arabia. Their Royal Highnesses recently concluded an…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502168/photo-image-person-man-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial investment businessman, business growth editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784003/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView licenseA.S. Gerdee, of 3251 Maypole() Street, working as a switchman at Proviso yard of C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504431/photo-image-background-hand-faceFree Image from public domain licenseMen's polo shirt mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748407/mens-polo-shirt-mockup-editable-designView licenseA worker in the roundhouse at the C & NW RR., Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508569/worker-the-roundhouse-the-rr-proviso-yard-chicago-illFree Image from public domain licenseCreative innovative man, light bulb editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791412/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView licenseMan, possibly a farmer or agricultural laborerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506572/man-possibly-farmer-agricultural-laborerFree Image from public domain licenseCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901709/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licenseSpectators at Bean Day rodeo, Wagon Mound, New Mexico by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12169081/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable men's t-shirt mockup, Summer fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778545/editable-mens-t-shirt-mockup-summer-fashion-designView licenseThreshing hand taking a drink, Frederick County, Marylandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12108555/image-face-plant-handFree Image from public domain licenseMan studio portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913242/man-studio-portraitView licenseBrownsville, Texas. Carnival ride. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303961/image-person-airplane-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTwo employees at the roundhouse at Proviso yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503475/photo-image-face-people-menFree Image from public domain license