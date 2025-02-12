Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehandplanefacepersonbuildingvintagefactoryworld war iiOperating a hand drill at North American Aviation, Inc., a woman is working in the control surface department assembling a section of the leading edge for the horizontal stabilizer of a plane, Inglewood, Calif.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 963 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9085 x 7287 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641405/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseOperating a hand drill at the North American Aviation, Inc., a woman is in the control surface department assembling a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508557/photo-image-hand-plane-faceFree Image from Sheet metal parts are numbered with this pneumatic numbering machine in North American's sheet metal department, North American Aviation, Inc., Inglewood, Calif. Men and women make efficient operating teams on riveting and other jobs at the Douglas Aircraft plant, Long Beach, Calif. Part of the cowling for one of the motors for a B-25 bomber is assembled in the engine department of North American Aviation, Inc., Inglewood, Calif. Another North American B-25 bomber rolls off the final assembly line to join other ships on the outdoor assembly line, North American Aviation, Inc., Inglewood, Calif. Switch boxes on the firewalls of B-25 bombers are assembled by women workers at North American Aviation, Inc.'s Inglewood, Calif., plant. Another North American B-25 bomber rolls off the final assembly line to join other ships on the outdoor assembly line, North American Aviation, Inc., Inglewood, Calif. Riveter at work at the Douglas Aircraft Corporation plant in Long Beach, Calif. A young woman employee of North American Aviation, Incorporated, working over the landing gear mechanism of a P-51 fighter plane, Inglewood, Calif. Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North American Aviation, Inc., Inglewood, Calif. On North American's outdoor assembly line, employees rush a B-25 to completion, North American Aviation, Inglewood, Calif. An A-20 bomber being riveted by a woman worker at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif. Employees at North American Aviation, Incorporated, assembling the cowling on Allison motors for the P-51 fighter planes, Inglewood, Calif. Riveting team working on the cockpit shell of a B-25 i.e. C-47 bomber at the plant of North American Aviation, Inc., Inglewood, Calif. Women are trained as engine mechanics in thorough Douglas training methods, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif. A girl riveting machine operator at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant joins sections of wing ribs to reinforce the inner wing assembly of a B-17F (Flying Fortress) bomber, Long Beach, Calif. Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North American Aviation, Inc., Inglewood, Calif. A wing brace assembly for a B-25 bomber is prepared for the assembly line of an aircraft plant, North American Aviation, Inc., Inglewood, Calif. Metal parts are placed on masonite by this woman employee before they slide under the multi-ton hydropress, North American Aviation, Inc., Inglewood, Calif. American mothers and sisters, like these women at the Douglas Aircraft Company, give important help in producing dependable transport planes for the Army Air Forces, Long Beach, Calif.