rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Ladle of molten iron is poured into an open hearth furnace for conversion into steel, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp.…
Save
Edit Image
moonbuildingvintagenaturefactoryworld warpublic domainnote
Air pollution Facebook post template
Air pollution Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037706/air-pollution-facebook-post-templateView license
Bessemer converter (iron into steel), Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa.
Bessemer converter (iron into steel), Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504456/photo-image-fire-building-darkFree Image from public domain license
Pollution Facebook post template
Pollution Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037842/pollution-facebook-post-templateView license
Back into production go these carloads of scrap metal, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa. The melting of alloy…
Back into production go these carloads of scrap metal, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa. The melting of alloy…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502140/photo-image-clouds-blue-skyFree Image from public domain license
Vintage book sale poster template
Vintage book sale poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641417/vintage-book-sale-poster-templateView license
White-hot steel pours like water from a 35-ton electric furnace, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa. The finest…
White-hot steel pours like water from a 35-ton electric furnace, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa. The finest…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503494/photo-image-person-building-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Print factory poster template, editable text and design
Print factory poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817809/print-factory-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Slag run-off from one of the open hearth furnaces of a steel mills, Republic Steel Corp., Youngstown, Ohio. Slag is drawn…
Slag run-off from one of the open hearth furnaces of a steel mills, Republic Steel Corp., Youngstown, Ohio. Slag is drawn…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505801/photo-image-fire-vintage-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Construction services Instagram post template, editable text
Construction services Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10759474/construction-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A scene in a steel mill, Republic Steel, Youngstown, Ohio. Molten iron is blown in an Eastern Bessemer converter to change…
A scene in a steel mill, Republic Steel, Youngstown, Ohio. Molten iron is blown in an Eastern Bessemer converter to change…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505740/photo-image-fire-vintage-factoryFree Image from public domain license
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630909/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Drill press operator, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa.
Drill press operator, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503439/drill-press-operator-allegheny-ludlum-steele-corp-brackenridge-paFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641405/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
A scene in a steel mill, Republic Steel Mill, Youngstown, Ohio. Molten iron is blown in an Eastern Bessemer converter to…
A scene in a steel mill, Republic Steel Mill, Youngstown, Ohio. Molten iron is blown in an Eastern Bessemer converter to…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506055/photo-image-fire-dark-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Thanks for serving Instagram post template
Thanks for serving Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640984/thanks-for-serving-instagram-post-templateView license
Slag run-off from open hearth furnace, Republic Steel Corp., Youngstown, Ohio
Slag run-off from open hearth furnace, Republic Steel Corp., Youngstown, Ohio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506136/slag-run-off-from-open-hearth-furnace-republic-steel-corp-youngstown-ohioFree Image from public domain license
Welcome home Facebook post template, editable design
Welcome home Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112149/welcome-home-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Drill press operator, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa.
Drill press operator, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503923/drill-press-operator-allegheny-ludlum-steele-corp-brackenridge-paFree Image from public domain license
Climate change quote Facebook post template
Climate change quote Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631734/climate-change-quote-facebook-post-templateView license
Casting a billet from an electric furnace, Chase Brass and Copper Co., Euclid, Ohio. Modern electric furnaces have helped…
Casting a billet from an electric furnace, Chase Brass and Copper Co., Euclid, Ohio. Modern electric furnaces have helped…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505708/photo-image-fire-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
No more nuclear weapons Instagram post template, editable text
No more nuclear weapons Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514359/more-nuclear-weapons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle Shoals…
Electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle Shoals…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503450/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
D-Day Instagram post template
D-Day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641346/d-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Blast furnaces and iron ore at the Carnegie-Illinois Steel Corporation mills, Etna, Pennsylvania
Blast furnaces and iron ore at the Carnegie-Illinois Steel Corporation mills, Etna, Pennsylvania
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508193/photo-image-plant-building-smokeFree Image from public domain license
No more nuclear weapons blog banner template, editable text
No more nuclear weapons blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514328/more-nuclear-weapons-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Iron ore piles and blast furnaces, Carnegie-Illinois Steel Corporation mill in Etna, Pennsylvania
Iron ore piles and blast furnaces, Carnegie-Illinois Steel Corporation mill in Etna, Pennsylvania
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505764/photo-image-blue-sky-plantFree Image from public domain license
No more nuclear weapons poster template, editable text and design
No more nuclear weapons poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514329/more-nuclear-weapons-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corp., Toledo, Ohio. Intense heat is needed to melt the inorganic ingredients of the batch from…
Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corp., Toledo, Ohio. Intense heat is needed to melt the inorganic ingredients of the batch from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506706/photo-image-light-building-darkFree Image from public domain license
D-Day & Normandy battle Instagram post template
D-Day & Normandy battle Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640534/d-day-normandy-battle-instagram-post-templateView license
TVA chemical plant, electric furnace loaded with phosphate, vicinity of Muscle Shoals, Alabama
TVA chemical plant, electric furnace loaded with phosphate, vicinity of Muscle Shoals, Alabama
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503718/photo-image-plant-vintage-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Violence kills peace grows quote Facebook story template
Violence kills peace grows quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630807/violence-kills-peace-grows-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
A large electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle…
A large electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503190/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
D-Day invasion Instagram post template
D-Day invasion Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640941/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView license
Large electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle…
Large electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508124/photo-image-construction-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Print factory Instagram story template, editable text
Print factory Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817811/print-factory-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Electric phosphate smelting furnace used to make elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the vicinity of Muscle…
Electric phosphate smelting furnace used to make elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the vicinity of Muscle…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508838/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Print factory blog banner template, editable text
Print factory blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817814/print-factory-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
A battery of 1,000 and 2,000 pound furnaces roaring threats to the Axis. These are rotary, oil-fired melting furnaces at…
A battery of 1,000 and 2,000 pound furnaces roaring threats to the Axis. These are rotary, oil-fired melting furnaces at…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506718/photo-image-fire-building-darkFree Image from public domain license
Print factory Facebook post template, editable design
Print factory Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11249065/print-factory-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Blast furnace at Carnegie-Illinois Steel Corporation mill in Etna, Pennsylvania
Blast furnace at Carnegie-Illinois Steel Corporation mill in Etna, Pennsylvania
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503276/blast-furnace-carnegie-illinois-steel-corporation-mill-etna-pennsylvaniaFree Image from public domain license