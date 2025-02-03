Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebackgroundcloudssunsetskypersonmanvintageworld warTank commander, Ft. Knox, Ky.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 968 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9144 x 7377 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarThanks for serving Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640826/thanks-for-serving-instagram-post-templateView licenseTank commander, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503813/tank-commander-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641259/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseThe crew of an M-3 tank learn all the ways of causing trouble for the Axis with a 75-mm. gun, a 37-mm. gun and four machine…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506250/photo-image-background-clouds-skyFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican flag poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641231/american-flag-poster-templateView licenseTank commander, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505565/tank-commander-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseTank commander, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504148/tank-commander-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640822/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseM-3 tanks in action, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508672/m-3-tanks-action-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseChildren looking at globe, travel editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9451075/children-looking-globe-travel-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTank crew standing in front of M-4 tank, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502130/tank-crew-standing-front-m-4-tank-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseChildren looking at globe, travel editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454361/children-looking-globe-travel-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseM-3 tank and crew using small arms, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508560/m-3-tank-and-crew-using-small-arms-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640701/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseTank driver, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503332/tank-driver-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseAnzac day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640702/anzac-day-poster-templateView licenseM-3 tank, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508196/m-3-tank-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseMake love not war Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451318/make-love-not-war-instagram-post-templateView licenseLight tank, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503765/light-tank-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseRegret quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632484/regret-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseTank driver, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503731/tank-driver-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639437/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseTank crew standing in front of an M-4 tank, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506778/tank-crew-standing-front-m-4-tank-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseDay of Remembrance Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639429/day-remembrance-instagram-post-templateView licenseCrewman of an M-3 tank, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506182/crewman-m-3-tank-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseCall for peace Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451296/call-for-peace-instagram-post-templateView licenseAn M-3 tank in action, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508153/m-3-tank-action-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640849/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseLight tanks, Fort Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505717/light-tanks-fort-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseChildren looking at globe, travel editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9453189/children-looking-globe-travel-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseM-3 tanks in action, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505468/m-3-tanks-action-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseM-3 tanks and crews, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503835/m-3-tanks-and-crews-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseTravel the world Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507112/travel-the-world-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseM-4 tank crews of the United States, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502961/m-4-tank-crews-the-united-states-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseHiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseM-3 tanks in action, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505520/m-3-tanks-action-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseGeography education globe phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454394/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-backgroundView licenseLight tank going through water obstacle, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505951/light-tank-going-through-water-obstacle-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain license