Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecloudsblue skyconstructionskyvintageworld warpublic domainblueConstruction of Douglas Dam, TVAView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 957 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7387 x 9266 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarConstruction services Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10759474/construction-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseConstruction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506841/construction-work-the-tvas-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain licenseNow all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738633/png-7th-war-loan-now-all-together-1945-vintage-poster-cc-beall-america-americanView licenseEarly stages of construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507047/early-stages-construction-work-the-tvas-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseConstruction at Douglas Dam (TVA), Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506738/construction-douglas-dam-tva-tennFree Image from public domain licenseWorking women poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView licenseConstruction at TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502138/construction-tvas-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain licenseStrong girls united poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719914/strong-girls-united-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licenseConstruction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507082/construction-work-the-tvas-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseExcavating within the log cofferdam during an early stage of construction, Douglas Dam, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503375/photo-image-construction-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licensePaper collage, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418900/paper-collage-editable-design-element-setView licenseChecking the alignment of a turbine shaft at the top of the guide bearing in TVA's hydroelectric plant, Watts Bar Dam, Tenn.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503329/photo-image-construction-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseWomen of power, editable flyer template for brandinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719350/women-power-editable-flyer-template-for-brandingView licenseAbove the construction work, the aggregate storage pile which provides crushed stone and sand, Fort Loudon i.e., Loudoun…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502154/photo-image-clouds-construction-skyFree Image from public domain licenseWomen of power poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720213/women-power-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licenseCarpenter at work on Douglas Dam, Tennessee (TVA)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505619/carpenter-work-douglas-dam-tennessee-tvaFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction & building Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13827177/construction-building-facebook-post-templateView licenseEarly stage of construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn. In the background is a log coffer damhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505635/photo-image-background-construction-personFree Image from public domain licenseThanks for serving Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640984/thanks-for-serving-instagram-post-templateView licenseCrane operator at TVA's Douglas Dam, Tennesseehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503784/crane-operator-tvas-douglas-dam-tennesseeFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction safety first Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504866/construction-safety-first-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license"Big Pete" Ramagos, rigger at work on dam (TVA) Douglas Dam, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506782/big-pete-ramagos-rigger-work-dam-tva-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction safety first blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467386/construction-safety-first-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWelder at work on Douglas Dam, Tenn. (TVA)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505715/welder-work-douglas-dam-tenn-tvaFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction safety first Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504871/construction-safety-first-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseA carpenter at the TVA's new Douglas dam on the French Broad River, Tenn. This dam will be 161 feet high and 1,682 feet ong…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506260/photo-image-background-clouds-blue-skyFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction safety first poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504869/construction-safety-first-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTightening a nut on a guide vane operating seromotor in TVA's hydroelectric plant, Watts Bar Dam, Tennessee. Located 530…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508181/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseStrong girls united email header template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720318/strong-girls-united-email-header-template-customizable-designView licenseTVA chemical plant, where elemental phosphorus is made, vicinity of Muscle Shoals, Alabamahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503359/photo-image-plant-building-smokeFree Image from public domain licenseWomen of power email header template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720421/women-power-email-header-template-customizable-designView licenseThe countryside near the TVA site of the Douglas Dam, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505573/the-countryside-near-the-tva-site-the-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain licenseEquality for women poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720264/equality-for-women-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licenseLarge electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508124/photo-image-construction-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseWomen of power Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720671/women-power-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseTransmission towers in the switchyard of TVA's Chickamauga Dam, near Chattanooga, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504069/photo-image-clouds-sky-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11821997/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShasta dam under construction, Californiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508082/shasta-dam-under-construction-californiaFree Image from public domain license