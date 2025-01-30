Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagebackgroundcloudsceneryskycrosseshousesvintagemountainIndian houses and farms on the Laguna Indian reservation, Laguna New Mexico. In the background is Mount Taylor. 