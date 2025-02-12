rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Formerly a sculptress and designer of tiles, Dorothy Cole converted her basement into a workshop to tin plate needles for…
Save
Edit Image
personvintagebloodfactoryworld warpublic domaineducationplate
World blood donor day Instagram post template
World blood donor day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14765818/world-blood-donor-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Transfusion donor bottles, Baxter Lab., Glenview, Ill. Formerly a sculptress and designer of tiles, Dorothy Cole converted…
Transfusion donor bottles, Baxter Lab., Glenview, Ill. Formerly a sculptress and designer of tiles, Dorothy Cole converted…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503798/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Print factory poster template, editable text and design
Print factory poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817809/print-factory-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Transfusion donor bottles, Baxter Lab., Glenview, Ill. Formerly a sculptress and designer of tiles, Dorothy Cole converted…
Transfusion donor bottles, Baxter Lab., Glenview, Ill. Formerly a sculptress and designer of tiles, Dorothy Cole converted…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505527/photo-image-face-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Training course Instagram post template, editable text
Training course Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9579406/training-course-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Transfusion donor bottles, Baxter Lab., Glenview, Ill. Formerly a sculptress and designer of tiles, Dorothy Cole converted…
Transfusion donor bottles, Baxter Lab., Glenview, Ill. Formerly a sculptress and designer of tiles, Dorothy Cole converted…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506512/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Working women poster template
Working women poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView license
Formerly a sculptress and designer of tiles, Dorothy Cole converted her basement into a workshop to tin plate needles for…
Formerly a sculptress and designer of tiles, Dorothy Cole converted her basement into a workshop to tin plate needles for…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508225/photo-image-face-light-shadowFree Image from public domain license
Blood donor day Instagram post template, editable text
Blood donor day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945590/blood-donor-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Two Navy wives, Eva Herzberg and Elve Burnham, entered war work after their husbands joined the service, Glenview, Ill. They…
Two Navy wives, Eva Herzberg and Elve Burnham, entered war work after their husbands joined the service, Glenview, Ill. They…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504137/photo-image-person-vintage-bloodFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Transfusion donor bottles, Baxter Lab., Glenview, Ill.
Transfusion donor bottles, Baxter Lab., Glenview, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503902/transfusion-donor-bottles-baxter-lab-glenview-illFree Image from public domain license
D-Day heroes poster template
D-Day heroes poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView license
War production workers at the Vilter Manufacturing Company making M5 and M7 guns for the U.S. Army, Milwaukee, Wis. Ex…
War production workers at the Vilter Manufacturing Company making M5 and M7 guns for the U.S. Army, Milwaukee, Wis. Ex…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506748/photo-image-face-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Poetry quote Facebook story template
Poetry quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631455/poetry-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
War production workers at the Vilter Manufacturing Company making M5 and M7 guns for the U.S. Army, Milwaukee, Wis. Ex-stage…
War production workers at the Vilter Manufacturing Company making M5 and M7 guns for the U.S. Army, Milwaukee, Wis. Ex-stage…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503871/photo-image-hand-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Worldwide shipping service poster template, editable text and design
Worldwide shipping service poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12013570/worldwide-shipping-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
One of the girls of Vilter Manufacturing Co. filing small gun parts, Milwaukee, Wisc. One brother in Coast Guard, one going…
One of the girls of Vilter Manufacturing Co. filing small gun parts, Milwaukee, Wisc. One brother in Coast Guard, one going…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506224/photo-image-person-man-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Print factory Instagram story template, editable text
Print factory Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817811/print-factory-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Mary Louise Stepan, 21, used to be a waitress. She has a brother in the air corps. She is working on transport parts in the…
Mary Louise Stepan, 21, used to be a waitress. She has a brother in the air corps. She is working on transport parts in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503207/photo-image-hand-face-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Print factory blog banner template, editable text
Print factory blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817814/print-factory-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
War production worker at the Vilter Manufacturing Company making M5 and M7 guns for the U.S. Army, Milwaukee, Wis. Ex…
War production worker at the Vilter Manufacturing Company making M5 and M7 guns for the U.S. Army, Milwaukee, Wis. Ex…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506839/photo-image-face-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Independence day Instagram post template
Independence day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10732012/independence-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Drilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
Drilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502150/photo-image-plant-plane-faceFree Image from public domain license
Print factory Facebook post template, editable design
Print factory Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11249065/print-factory-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Lucile Mazurek, age 29, ex-housewife, husband going into the service. Working on black-out lamps to be used on the gasoline…
Lucile Mazurek, age 29, ex-housewife, husband going into the service. Working on black-out lamps to be used on the gasoline…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504418/photo-image-face-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Blood donor day Instagram post template, editable text
Blood donor day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949758/blood-donor-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Drilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
Drilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7509033/photo-image-plant-plane-faceFree Image from public domain license
Blood donor day Instagram post template
Blood donor day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735515/blood-donor-day-instagram-post-templateView license
A rivet is her fighting weapon. Oyida Peaks, daughter of a Navy lieutenant, one of many women taking NYA training to become…
A rivet is her fighting weapon. Oyida Peaks, daughter of a Navy lieutenant, one of many women taking NYA training to become…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504198/photo-image-face-person-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Anzac day poster template
Anzac day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640325/anzac-day-poster-templateView license
Agnes Cliemka, age 23, married and husband may be going into the service any day, Heil and Co., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Agnes…
Agnes Cliemka, age 23, married and husband may be going into the service any day, Heil and Co., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Agnes…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506287/photo-image-person-vintage-world-warFree Image from public domain license
Blood donation poster template
Blood donation poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536765/blood-donation-poster-templateView license
Beulah Faith, 20, used to be sales clerk in department store, reaming tools for transport on lathe machine, Consolidated…
Beulah Faith, 20, used to be sales clerk in department store, reaming tools for transport on lathe machine, Consolidated…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503541/photo-image-person-microphone-vintageFree Image from public domain license
World blood donor day Instagram post template
World blood donor day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735460/world-blood-donor-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Formerly a sociology major at the University of Southern California, Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis (right) now "keeps 'em flyin'" at…
Formerly a sociology major at the University of Southern California, Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis (right) now "keeps 'em flyin'" at…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7509225/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain license
D-Day invasion poster template
D-Day invasion poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641208/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView license
Pearl Harbor widows have gone into war work to carry on the fight with a personal vengeance, Corpus Christi, Texas. Mrs.…
Pearl Harbor widows have gone into war work to carry on the fight with a personal vengeance, Corpus Christi, Texas. Mrs.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503823/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Blood donor day Instagram post template
Blood donor day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735843/blood-donor-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Gist inspector, Mrs. Mary Betchner inspecting one of the 25 cutters for burrs before inserting it in the inside of a 105mm.…
Gist inspector, Mrs. Mary Betchner inspecting one of the 25 cutters for burrs before inserting it in the inside of a 105mm.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505650/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain license