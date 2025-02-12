Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageplanepersonmanvintageworld warpublic domainhelicopterclothingFeeding an SNC advanced training plane its essential supply of gasoline is done by sailor mechanics at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas. Standing on the wing is Floyd Helphrey who came from Iowa to join the Navy early in the year. At right is W. Gardner of Illinois who used to be a crane operatorView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 971 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9103 x 7366 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseAviation cadets in training at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504232/aviation-cadets-training-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641405/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseFeeding an SNC advanced training plane its essential supply of gasoline is done by sailor mechanics at the Naval Air Base…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505262/photo-image-plane-face-skyFree Image from public domain licenseChildren looking at globe, travel editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9451075/children-looking-globe-travel-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505667/fueling-plane-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain licenseGlobe reading textbook, creative education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9390324/png-abroad-aesthetic-blueView licenseSailor mechanic fueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506714/sailor-mechanic-fueling-plane-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain licenseChildren looking at globe, travel editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454361/children-looking-globe-travel-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508068/fueling-plane-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain licenseGlobe reading textbook, creative education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9359801/png-abroad-aesthetic-beigeView licenseWorking on a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504606/working-plane-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain licenseGlobe reading textbook png, creative education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9390044/png-abroad-aesthetic-blueView licenseBowen and Olsen, a riveter and her supervisor, in the Assembly and Repair Dept. at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504213/photo-image-clouds-airplane-skyFree Image from public domain licenseMake love not war Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451318/make-love-not-war-instagram-post-templateView licenseAviation cadet in training at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506661/aviation-cadet-training-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038938/war-blog-banner-templateView licenseMrs. Eloise J. Ellis, senior supervisor in the Assembly and Repairs Dept. of the Naval Air Base, talking with one of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502233/photo-image-airplane-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseRegret quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632484/regret-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseA sailor mechanic refueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502331/photo-image-plane-sky-personFree Image from public domain licenseCall for peace Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451296/call-for-peace-instagram-post-templateView licenseMrs. Virginia Davis, a riveter in the assembly and repair department of the Naval Air Base, supervises Chas. Potter, a NYA…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506383/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640849/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseNavy N2S primary land planes at the Naval Air Base in Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503389/navy-n2s-primary-land-planes-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9507143/man-holding-megaphone-editable-social-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNavy N2S primary land planes at the naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506961/navy-n2s-primary-land-planes-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554883/man-holding-megaphone-editable-social-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOyida Peaks riveting as part of her NYA training to become a mechanic at the Naval Air Base, in the Assembly and Repair…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502278/photo-image-face-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641346/d-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseBowen, a riveter, and Olsen, her supervisor, in the Assembly and Repair Dept. at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506443/photo-image-airplane-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseChildren looking at globe, travel editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9453189/children-looking-globe-travel-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePlane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506726/plane-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseJ.D. Estes at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504558/jd-estes-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain licenseHiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStarting a propeller at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502301/starting-propeller-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640777/d-day-anniversary-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseWorking on a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504872/working-plane-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain licenseGlobe reading textbook, creative education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9390203/png-abroad-aesthetic-beigeView licenseLorena Craig is cowler under civil service at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505945/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license