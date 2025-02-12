rawpixel
Hammering out a draw bar on the steam drop hammer in the blacksmith shop, Santa Fe R.R. shops, Albuquerque, New Mexico)
History quote Facebook story template
Working with a small steam drop hammer at the blacksmith shop in the Santa Fe R.R. shops, Topeka, Kansas
French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
At the Santa Fe R.R. tie plant, Albuquerque, New Mexico. The ties made of pine and fir, are seasoned for eight months. The…
Regret quote Facebook story template
Santa Fe R.R. locomotive shops, Topeka, Kansas
PNG element stop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable design
Retiring a locomotive driver wheel, Shopton, Iowa. The tire is heated by means of gas until it can be slipped over the…
PNG element stop air pollution, French, environment collage, editable design
Santa Fe R.R. yard, Gallup, New Mexico
Make love not war Instagram post template
West bound Santa Fe R.R. freight train waiting in a siding to meet an east bound train, Ricardo, New Mexico
Call for peace Instagram post template
Santa Fe R.R. streamliner, the "Super Chief," being serviced at the depot, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Servicing these diesel…
Memorial day Instagram post template
Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe railroad conductor George E. Burton and engineer J.W. Edwards comparing time before pulling…
Poverty poster template
Santa Fe R.R. line going to Albuquerque, New Mexico, past the Isleta Indian reservation, Isleta, New Mexico
French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
A completely overhauled engine on the transfer table at the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe Railroad locomotive shops…
PNG element French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
In the Santa Fe R.R. yards, Belen, New Mexico
PNG element French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
Santa Fe R.R. train, Melrose, New Mexico
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
A completely overhauled engine on the transfer table at the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe railroad locomotive shops…
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
The giant Santa Fe R.R. 10 million bushel grain elevator, Kansas
D-Day anniversary festival Instagram post template
Servicing engines at coal and sand chutes at Argentine yard, Santa Fe R.R., Kansas City, Kansas
Hiring blog banner template, editable text
Retiring a locomotive driver wheel, Shopton, Iowa. The tire is heated by means of gas until it can be slipped over the…
Print factory poster template, editable text and design
West bound Santa Fe R.R. freight train stopping for water, Tolar, New Mexico
No to war blog banner template
Santa Fe R.R. yards and shops, Argentine, Kansas. Argentine yard is at Kansas City, Kansas
Earth Day Instagram post template
Landscape along the Santa Fe R.R., Willard, New Mexico
History quote Facebook story template
Santa Fe R.R. west bound freight stopping for water, Melrose, New Mexico
