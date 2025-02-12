rawpixel
Employees at North American Aviation, Incorporated, assembling the cowling on Allison motors for the P-51 fighter planes…
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641405/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505628/photo-image-person-building-manFree Image from public domain license
History quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Employees on the "Sunshine" assembly line at North American's plant put the finishing touches on another B-25 bomber…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503340/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain license
Children looking at globe, travel editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9451075/children-looking-globe-travel-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
A young woman employee of North American Aviation, Incorporated, working over the landing gear mechanism of a P-51 fighter…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505686/photo-image-plane-person-darkFree Image from public domain license
Globe reading textbook, creative education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9390324/png-abroad-aesthetic-blueView license
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503757/photo-image-airplane-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
D-Day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641346/d-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Making wiring assemblies at a junction box on the fire wall for the right engine of a B-25 bomber, North American Aviation…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506107/photo-image-fire-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Children looking at globe, travel editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454361/children-looking-globe-travel-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Switch boxes on the firewalls of B-25 bombers are assembled by women workers at North American Aviation, Inc.'s Inglewood…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506327/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain license
French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896645/french-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView license
Sheet metal parts are numbered with this pneumatic numbering machine in North American's sheet metal department, North…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503164/photo-image-people-building-manFree Image from public domain license
Globe reading textbook, creative education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9359801/png-abroad-aesthetic-beigeView license
Mounting motor on a Fairfax B-25 bomber, at North American Aviation, Inc., plant in Inglewood, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503736/photo-image-plant-airplane-personFree Image from public domain license
Globe reading textbook png, creative education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9390044/png-abroad-aesthetic-blueView license
A young woman employee of North American Aviation, Incorporated, working over the landing gear mechanism of a P-51 fighter…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506719/photo-image-plane-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Make love not war Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451318/make-love-not-war-instagram-post-templateView license
Huge drop hammers work day and night forming sheet metal parts for United Nations bombers and fighters at the North American…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506911/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain license
Regret quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632484/regret-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
P-51 ("Mustang") fighter plane in construction, North American Aviation, Inc., Los Angeles, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507055/photo-image-construction-plane-personFree Image from public domain license
Call for peace Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451296/call-for-peace-instagram-post-templateView license
Part of the cowling for one of the motors for a B-25 bomber is assembled in the engine department of North American…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502132/photo-image-plant-airplane-personFree Image from public domain license
PNG element stop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903745/png-element-stop-air-pollution-american-environment-collage-editable-designView license
Riveting team working on the cockpit shell of a B-25 i.e. C-47 bomber at the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505632/photo-image-construction-plant-airplaneFree Image from public domain license
Poverty poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13240845/poverty-poster-templateView license
An employee in the drill-press section of North American's huge machine shop runs mounting holes in a large dural casting…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504620/photo-image-plant-plane-faceFree Image from public domain license
PNG element stop air pollution, French, environment collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896619/png-element-stop-air-pollution-french-environment-collage-editable-designView license
A nose wheel and landing gear assembly for a B-25 bomber under construction in a western aircraft plant, North American…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502148/photo-image-background-construction-plantFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640849/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Two women employees of North American Aviation, Incorporated, assembling a section of a wing for a P-51 fighter plane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506218/photo-image-plane-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9507143/man-holding-megaphone-editable-social-media-remixed-rawpixelView license
Women are trained as engine mechanics in thorough Douglas training methods, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505255/photo-image-construction-person-beachFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554883/man-holding-megaphone-editable-social-media-remixed-rawpixelView license
Women at work on C-47 Douglas cargo transport, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505567/photo-image-airplane-person-beachFree Image from public domain license
Children looking at globe, travel editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9453189/children-looking-globe-travel-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Women are trained to do precise and vital engine installation detail in Douglas Aircraft Company plants, Long Beach, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503352/photo-image-plants-person-beachFree Image from public domain license
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Bomb bay gasoline tanks for long flights of B-25 bombers await assembly in the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508208/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain license