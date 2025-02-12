rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Learning to work a cutting machine, these two NYA employees receive training to fit them for important work, Corpus Christi…
Save
Edit Image
personbuildingmanvintagefactoryworld warpublic domainclothing
History quote Facebook story template
History quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
"Women in white" doctor Navy planes (motors) at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas. Mildred Webb, an NYA trainee at…
"Women in white" doctor Navy planes (motors) at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas. Mildred Webb, an NYA trainee at…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508655/photo-image-planes-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Poverty poster template
Poverty poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13240845/poverty-poster-templateView license
Working inside the nose of a PBY, Elmer J. Pace is learning the construction of Navy planes, Corpus Christi, Texas. As an…
Working inside the nose of a PBY, Elmer J. Pace is learning the construction of Navy planes, Corpus Christi, Texas. As an…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503143/photo-image-construction-hand-planesFree Image from public domain license
PNG element stop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable design
PNG element stop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903745/png-element-stop-air-pollution-american-environment-collage-editable-designView license
Mrs. Virginia Davis, a riveter in the assembly and repair department of the Naval air base, supervises Chas. Potter, a NYA…
Mrs. Virginia Davis, a riveter in the assembly and repair department of the Naval air base, supervises Chas. Potter, a NYA…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508865/photo-image-plane-face-personFree Image from public domain license
PNG element stop air pollution, French, environment collage, editable design
PNG element stop air pollution, French, environment collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896619/png-element-stop-air-pollution-french-environment-collage-editable-designView license
A rivet is her fighting weapon. Oyida Peaks, daughter of a Navy lieutenant, one of many women taking NYA training to become…
A rivet is her fighting weapon. Oyida Peaks, daughter of a Navy lieutenant, one of many women taking NYA training to become…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504198/photo-image-face-person-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896645/french-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView license
NYA employees receiving training in the Assembly and Repair Dept., U.S. Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
NYA employees receiving training in the Assembly and Repair Dept., U.S. Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502919/photo-image-vintage-factory-world-warFree Image from public domain license
Make love not war Instagram post template
Make love not war Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451318/make-love-not-war-instagram-post-templateView license
Oyida Peaks riveting as part of her NYA training to become a mechanic at the Naval Air Base, in the Assembly and Repair…
Oyida Peaks riveting as part of her NYA training to become a mechanic at the Naval Air Base, in the Assembly and Repair…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502278/photo-image-face-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
No to war blog banner template
No to war blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038938/war-blog-banner-templateView license
Working in the Assembly and Repair Dept. of the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Working in the Assembly and Repair Dept. of the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508438/photo-image-person-vintage-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Regret quote Facebook story template
Regret quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632484/regret-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Bowen and Olsen, a riveter and her supervisor, in the Assembly and Repair Dept. at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Bowen and Olsen, a riveter and her supervisor, in the Assembly and Repair Dept. at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504213/photo-image-clouds-airplane-skyFree Image from public domain license
Call for peace Instagram post template
Call for peace Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451296/call-for-peace-instagram-post-templateView license
With a woman's determination, Lorena Craig takes over a man-size job, Corpus Christi, Texas. Before she came to work at the…
With a woman's determination, Lorena Craig takes over a man-size job, Corpus Christi, Texas. Before she came to work at the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504479/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640849/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Mrs. Virginia Davis, a riveter in the assembly and repair department of the Naval Air Base, supervises Chas. Potter, a NYA…
Mrs. Virginia Davis, a riveter in the assembly and repair department of the Naval Air Base, supervises Chas. Potter, a NYA…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506383/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain license
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630949/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Oyida Peaks riveting as part of her NYA training to become a mechanic in the Assembly and Repair Department at the Naval Air…
Oyida Peaks riveting as part of her NYA training to become a mechanic in the Assembly and Repair Department at the Naval Air…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508135/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis, senior supervisor in the Assembly and Repairs Dept. of the Naval Air Base, talking with one of the…
Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis, senior supervisor in the Assembly and Repairs Dept. of the Naval Air Base, talking with one of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502233/photo-image-airplane-person-manFree Image from public domain license
PNG element French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
PNG element French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896558/png-element-french-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView license
Painting the American insignia on airplane wings is a job that Mrs. Irma Lee McElroy, a former office worker, does with…
Painting the American insignia on airplane wings is a job that Mrs. Irma Lee McElroy, a former office worker, does with…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508172/photo-image-hand-airplane-faceFree Image from public domain license
PNG element French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
PNG element French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896583/png-element-french-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView license
He's like to use that gun on the Axis. After seven years in the Navy, J.D. Estes is considered an old sea salt by his mates…
He's like to use that gun on the Axis. After seven years in the Navy, J.D. Estes is considered an old sea salt by his mates…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508422/photo-image-plane-sky-personFree Image from public domain license
French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909971/french-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView license
Jesse Rhodes Waller, A.O.M., third class, tries out a 30-calibre machine gun he has just installed on a Navy plane, Naval…
Jesse Rhodes Waller, A.O.M., third class, tries out a 30-calibre machine gun he has just installed on a Navy plane, Naval…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504543/photo-image-sunglasses-plane-faceFree Image from public domain license
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Painting the American insignia on airplane wings is a job that Mrs. Irma Lee McElroy, a former office worker, does with…
Painting the American insignia on airplane wings is a job that Mrs. Irma Lee McElroy, a former office worker, does with…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502146/photo-image-star-hand-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
D-Day anniversary festival Instagram post template
D-Day anniversary festival Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640777/d-day-anniversary-festival-instagram-post-templateView license
Assembly and Repairs Dept. mechanic Mary Josephine Farley works on a Wright Whirlwind motor, Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi…
Assembly and Repairs Dept. mechanic Mary Josephine Farley works on a Wright Whirlwind motor, Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507088/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
D-Day invasion poster template
D-Day invasion poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640374/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView license
Mrs. Doris Duke, who is 26 and a mother of one child, Corpus Christi, Texas. Mrs. Duke is a civil service worker in the…
Mrs. Doris Duke, who is 26 and a mother of one child, Corpus Christi, Texas. Mrs. Duke is a civil service worker in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506239/photo-image-face-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
May day poster template
May day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571638/may-day-poster-templateView license
Fueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Fueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505667/fueling-plane-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain license
Abstract image of business people silhouette on glass window
Abstract image of business people silhouette on glass window
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14908150/abstract-image-business-people-silhouette-glass-windowView license
Fueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Fueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508068/fueling-plane-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain license