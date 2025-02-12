Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonmicrophonevintagefactoryworld warpublic domainportraitA rivet is her fighting weapon. Oyida Peaks, daughter of a Navy lieutenant, one of many women taking NYA training to become mechanics at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas. 