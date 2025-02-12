rawpixel
A rivet is her fighting weapon. Oyida Peaks, daughter of a Navy lieutenant, one of many women taking NYA training to become…
Peace not war, woman protest remix, editable design
Oyida Peaks riveting as part of her NYA training to become a mechanic in the Assembly and Repair Department at the Naval Air…
Peace not war, woman protest remix, editable design
Mrs. Virginia Davis, a riveter in the assembly and repair department of the Naval air base, supervises Chas. Potter, a NYA…
No to war poster template, editable text and design
Oyida Peaks riveting as part of her NYA training to become a mechanic at the Naval Air Base, in the Assembly and Repair…
Print factory poster template, editable text and design
Answering the nation's need for womanpower, Mrs. Virginia Davis made arrangement for the care of her two children during the…
Peace not war, woman protest remix, editable design
Pearl Harbor widows have gone into war work to carry on the fight with a personal vengeance, Corpus Christi, Texas. Mrs.…
Peace not war, woman protest remix, editable design
"Women in white" doctor Navy planes (motors) at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas. Mildred Webb, an NYA trainee at…
End world hunger, human rights protest remix, editable design
Working in the Assembly and Repair Dept. of the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
End world poverty, peaceful protest remix, editable design
Learning to work a cutting machine, these two NYA employees receive training to fit them for important work, Corpus Christi…
End world poverty, peaceful protest remix, editable design
As an NYA trainee working inside the nose of a PBY, Elmer J. Pace is learning the construction of Navy planes, Corpus…
End world hunger, human rights protest remix, editable design
NYA employees receiving training in the Assembly and Repair Dept., U.S. Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
D-Day invasion poster template
Women are contributing their skills to the nation's needs by keeping our country's planes in top-notch fighting condition…
Working women poster template
Working inside the nose of a PBY, Elmer J. Pace is learning the construction of Navy planes, Corpus Christi, Texas. As an…
Stop brexit now, woman holding megaphone remix, editable design
Formerly a sociology major at the University of Southern California, Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis (right) now "keeps 'em flyin'" at…
Memorial day Instagram post template
Mrs. Doris Duke, who is 26 and a mother of one child, Corpus Christi, Texas. Mrs. Duke is a civil service worker in the…
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bowen and Olsen, a riveter and her supervisor, in the Assembly and Repair Dept. at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
D-day anniversary poster template
Mrs. Virginia Davis, a riveter in the assembly and repair department of the Naval Air Base, supervises Chas. Potter, a NYA…
D-Day heroes poster template
Formerly a sociology major at the University of Southern California, Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis (right) now "keeps 'em flyin'" at…
Poetry quote Facebook story template
Mrs. Cora Ann Bowen (left) works as a cowler at the Naval Air Base; Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis is a senior supervisor in the…
Print factory Instagram story template, editable text
Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis, senior supervisor in the Assembly and Repairs Dept. of the Naval Air Base, talking with one of the…
Print factory blog banner template, editable text
Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis has been appointed by civil service to be senior supervisor in the Assembly and Repairs Department at…
