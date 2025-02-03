Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecloudsairplaneskypersonmanvintageworld warpublic domainBowen and Olsen, a riveter and her supervisor, in the Assembly and Repair Dept. at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, TexasView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 969 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7508 x 9296 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarChildren looking at globe, travel editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9451075/children-looking-globe-travel-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBowen, a riveter, and Olsen, her supervisor, in the Assembly and Repair Dept. at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506443/photo-image-airplane-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseChildren looking at globe, travel editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454361/children-looking-globe-travel-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOyida Peaks riveting as part of her NYA training to become a mechanic at the Naval Air Base, in the Assembly and Repair…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502278/photo-image-face-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseChildren looking at globe, travel editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9453189/children-looking-globe-travel-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMrs. Cora Ann Bowen (left) works as a cowler at the Naval Air Base; Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis is a senior supervisor in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505067/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseMrs. Eloise J. Ellis, senior supervisor in the Assembly and Repairs Dept. of the Naval Air Base, talking with one of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502233/photo-image-airplane-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640701/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseWomen are contributing their skills to the nation's needs by keeping our country's planes in top-notch fighting condition…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508086/photo-image-planes-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseAnzac day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640702/anzac-day-poster-templateView licenseMrs. Virginia Davis, a riveter in the assembly and repair department of the Naval Air Base, supervises Chas. Potter, a NYA…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506383/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain licenseTravel tourism, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537673/travel-tourism-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseAssembly and Repairs Dept. mechanic Mary Josephine Farley works on a Wright Whirlwind motor, Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507088/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseTravel tourism, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574683/travel-tourism-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseOyida Peaks riveting as part of her NYA training to become a mechanic in the Assembly and Repair Department at the Naval Air…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508135/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMake love not war Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451318/make-love-not-war-instagram-post-templateView licenseLorena Craig is cowler under civil service at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505945/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRegret quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632484/regret-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseLorena Craig is a cowler under civil service at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503325/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGlobe reading textbook, creative education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9390324/png-abroad-aesthetic-blueView licenseFueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508068/fueling-plane-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain licenseCall for peace Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451296/call-for-peace-instagram-post-templateView licenseWorking on a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504606/working-plane-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain licenseThanks for serving Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640826/thanks-for-serving-instagram-post-templateView licenseWith a woman's determination, Lorena Craig takes over a man-size job, Corpus Christi, Texas. Before she came to work at the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504479/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain licenseGlobe reading textbook, creative education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9359801/png-abroad-aesthetic-beigeView licenseAviation cadet in training at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506661/aviation-cadet-training-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640849/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseAnswering the nation's need for womanpower, Mrs. Virginia Davis made arrangement for the care of her two children during the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508262/photo-image-hand-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseGlobe reading textbook png, creative education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9390044/png-abroad-aesthetic-blueView licenseSailor mechanic fueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506714/sailor-mechanic-fueling-plane-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641259/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseWorking inside the nose of a PBY, Elmer J. Pace is learning the construction of Navy planes, Corpus Christi, Texas. As an…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503143/photo-image-construction-hand-planesFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseStarting a propeller at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502301/starting-propeller-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain licenseTravel tourism png element, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12513363/travel-tourism-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseThis sailor mechanic is inspecting a PBY plane at the Naval Air Base in Corpus Christi, Texas. The ship had been…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508060/photo-image-plane-sky-personFree Image from public domain licenseHiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFeeding an SNC advanced training plane its essential supply of gasoline is done by sailor mechanics at the Naval Air Base…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505262/photo-image-plane-face-skyFree Image from public domain license