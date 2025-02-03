rawpixel
Bowen and Olsen, a riveter and her supervisor, in the Assembly and Repair Dept. at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Children looking at globe, travel editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bowen, a riveter, and Olsen, her supervisor, in the Assembly and Repair Dept. at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Children looking at globe, travel editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Oyida Peaks riveting as part of her NYA training to become a mechanic at the Naval Air Base, in the Assembly and Repair…
Children looking at globe, travel editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Mrs. Cora Ann Bowen (left) works as a cowler at the Naval Air Base; Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis is a senior supervisor in the…
History quote Facebook story template
Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis, senior supervisor in the Assembly and Repairs Dept. of the Naval Air Base, talking with one of the…
D-Day heroes poster template
Women are contributing their skills to the nation's needs by keeping our country's planes in top-notch fighting condition…
Anzac day poster template
Mrs. Virginia Davis, a riveter in the assembly and repair department of the Naval Air Base, supervises Chas. Potter, a NYA…
Travel tourism, aesthetic illustration, editable design
Assembly and Repairs Dept. mechanic Mary Josephine Farley works on a Wright Whirlwind motor, Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi…
Travel tourism, aesthetic illustration, editable design
Oyida Peaks riveting as part of her NYA training to become a mechanic in the Assembly and Repair Department at the Naval Air…
Make love not war Instagram post template
Lorena Craig is cowler under civil service at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Regret quote Facebook story template
Lorena Craig is a cowler under civil service at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Globe reading textbook, creative education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Fueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Call for peace Instagram post template
Working on a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Thanks for serving Instagram post template
With a woman's determination, Lorena Craig takes over a man-size job, Corpus Christi, Texas. Before she came to work at the…
Globe reading textbook, creative education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aviation cadet in training at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Memorial day Instagram post template
Answering the nation's need for womanpower, Mrs. Virginia Davis made arrangement for the care of her two children during the…
Globe reading textbook png, creative education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sailor mechanic fueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
D-Day heroes poster template
Working inside the nose of a PBY, Elmer J. Pace is learning the construction of Navy planes, Corpus Christi, Texas. As an…
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
Starting a propeller at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Travel tourism png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
This sailor mechanic is inspecting a PBY plane at the Naval Air Base in Corpus Christi, Texas. The ship had been…
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
Feeding an SNC advanced training plane its essential supply of gasoline is done by sailor mechanics at the Naval Air Base…
